Parachute-fame Harsh Mariwala Throws Funny 'Champi Challenge' Amid Covid; Assures Hampers

Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala added another engaging challenge to the list of challenges- the Champi challenge. He also asked people to send in their videos.

Harsh Mariwala throws Champi Challenge, calls it best way for family bonding

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, India has imposed a nationwide lockdown till May 3, and as things have been since the start of this self-quarantining, the Internet has been flooded with viral content.

The content includes a multitude of animal videoes and cooking videos along with various social media challenges like #HandwashChallenge, #FitnessChallenge amongst others. Adding to the list is a new #ChampiChallenge which was proposed by none other than Marico Chairman, Harsh Mariwala. 

'Family bonding' 

Taking to Twitter, the promoter of the company that makes the iconic Parachute hair-oil posted a video of himself massaging his son Rishabh as he massaged his son Shaurya. Explaining the benefits of the ‘Sunday relaxation massage’ to his followers, Mariwala said that it was good for stress, helps people sleep and enjoy the day. In the end, he also revealed that it is the first time the three of them were together for a massage before adding that it was a “family bonding on a Sunday morning”

In the caption, Mariwala also asked for videos ad photographs of people massaging their family and friends and asked them to tag their friends. He also announced that the ‘lucky winners’ would receive a hamper from him. The one-minute-long clip has received over 15.6 k views and has been flooded with pictures, comments and videos.  

