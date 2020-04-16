Parachute-fame Harsh Mariwala Throws Funny 'Champi Challenge' Amid Covid; Assures Hampers

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, India has imposed a nationwide lockdown till May 3, and as things have been since the start of this self-quarantining, the Internet has been flooded with viral content.

The content includes a multitude of animal videoes and cooking videos along with various social media challenges like #HandwashChallenge, #FitnessChallenge amongst others. Adding to the list is a new #ChampiChallenge which was proposed by none other than Marico Chairman, Harsh Mariwala.

Can't think of a better way to relax on a Sunday than a good champi! Gather everybody in your house & join me in the #ChampiChallenge.



Send me pictures/videos of your family & tag 5 friends.



I will try sending hampers to some lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/KvR0itnhX0 — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) April 12, 2020

'Family bonding'

Taking to Twitter, the promoter of the company that makes the iconic Parachute hair-oil posted a video of himself massaging his son Rishabh as he massaged his son Shaurya. Explaining the benefits of the ‘Sunday relaxation massage’ to his followers, Mariwala said that it was good for stress, helps people sleep and enjoy the day. In the end, he also revealed that it is the first time the three of them were together for a massage before adding that it was a “family bonding on a Sunday morning”

In the caption, Mariwala also asked for videos ad photographs of people massaging their family and friends and asked them to tag their friends. He also announced that the ‘lucky winners’ would receive a hamper from him. The one-minute-long clip has received over 15.6 k views and has been flooded with pictures, comments and videos.

दादी, पौत्री, और दादा

but it's prior to lockdown - 9/11/2019. pic.twitter.com/E0en590S6S — Shailesh Shukla (@shailes59620266) April 12, 2020

Before champi my son helped in hair cut with his trimmer :) hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/YH8BizAZed — Neeraj Nigam (@nigamneeraj) April 12, 2020

At Sada Pind, Amritsar. Many foreigners were also enjoying CHAMPI, though I doubt if they know shampoo is derived from champi pic.twitter.com/a94jUIIT1G — Sunil Rathi (@sunilrathi123) April 12, 2020

