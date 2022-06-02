Harvard Pass Out Shares Father's Response On His Convocation Picture; 'Haircut > Harvard'

Recently, viral news of a man, who informed his father about graduating from Harvard University has been doing rounds on social media. And to this, his father's reply has left people laughing out over the post. A man, Saeb Ali Khan, recently graduated with the Master of Architecture in Urban Design programme at Harvard University Graduate School of Design. He while celebrating his convocation shared an image of him donning a tassel cap and black-maroon robe on a WhatsApp family group. However, rather than congratulating his son, his father responded, “You should have had a haircut today". Saeb took to the Facebook group Subtly Curry Traits to share the response and internet flooded the comments section about the relatable moment. “Brown dad: (OC) (Haircut > Harvard)”, he wrote along with a screenshot of their conversation.

'Desi parents are bullies', Netizens react

Saeb's post has grabbed the attention of many on the internet commenting their fathers react the same way. There were several comments where people were seen laughing at the response. A user wrote, "Congratulations on the graduations as well as the SCT post". The second user replying to the comment of the other wrote, "Nah man desi parents are bullies, I got into a top school and my mom told me to lose weight". The third user spelled, "You Did", accompanied by laughing emojis.

Image: AP/Facebook/@Subtle Curry Traits