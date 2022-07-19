Hawaii: Wedding Witnesses 'wall-like Waves', Newlywed Couple Share Their Experiences

Massive waves hitting sections of Hawaii over the weekend were spotted in several videos in which huge gushing of water is seen to be smashing over homes, into parties and more. One such video has been surfacing on social media at the wedding of Dillon and Riley Murphy who have even shared their experience. According to a video posted on Instagram, enormous waves can be seen slamming into a beachside location. While large, wall-like waves crash through the wedding celebration, the video clip revealed that the attendees were fleeing in the opposite way from the waves.

Newly wedded Hawaii Island couple share their experience

According to local media outlet Khon2, the Hawaiian couple admitted they were first worried that Tropical Storm 'Darby' would ruin their special day on Saturday, July 16 at Hulihee Palace in Kailua-Kona. Referring to it, Dillon said, “And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple of things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up”. Dillon added, “And luckily there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it.”

Further, not only the cake, according to the Murphys, everyone at the event is safe. Riley claimed that as the water surged in, she learned a valuable lesson about perseverance in the face of adversity, Khon2 reported. After some cleaning and drying off, Murphys said that it was not the wedding that they had envisioned, they said it was much better.

Nevertheless, Dillon noted that they did manage to get some good photographs with like waves splashing up. Riley remarked, “We did not have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” Khon2 reported.

Over the weekend, huge waves on Hawaii's south coasts upended weddings, washed across roadways, and slammed into houses and businesses, Associated Press reported.

According to the National Weather Service, the massive waves, some of which were over 20 feet high, were caused by a combination of a powerful south swell that crested Saturday evening, exceptionally high tides, and increasing sea levels brought on by climate change.

(Image: Instagram/ k.e.n_n.y.b)