Health Officials Surprised After Indonesian Father Names His Son ‘ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu’

An Indonesian father has reportedly given a unique name to his son. The family has named their child 'ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu', who is now 12 years old, reported The Sun, citing local reports. The health officials were stunned to read his name in the identity proof when he came to vaccinate himself against COVID.

Indonesian boy named ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu

The health officials in Indonesia were stunned to read the name when he showed his identity in South Sumatra province, The Sun reported, citing local reports. As per the report, the family had named their son 'ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu' as his father loved crosswords. Moreover, 'Zuzu' in his name is derived from his parents' names, Zuhro and Zulfahmi.

The health officials at the vaccination centre were stunned to know his name in the identity proof and did not believe them. The family then explained the reason to the medical workers for naming their son 'ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu'. Furthermore, the boy has two older brothers who have names 'Ammar' and 'Attur', reported The Sun, citing local media reports.

The father also wanted to give a unique name to the two other boys and had prepared the name NOPQ RSTUV for the second child and XYZ for the third child. But the family later gave up on the idea and chose other names.

The 12-year-old boy, who was being teased by his friends for his unusual name, is now proud of his name. Zulfahmi told Tribun Jakarta that ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu's friends used to make fun of him. He further added that his son used to inform him about it, to which Zulfahmi explained to him that his name had a "good meaning". Zulfahmi also appreciated the teachers who have supported his son.

