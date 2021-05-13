Last Updated:

'Heartbreaking': Son Sings ‘Tera Mujhse Hai’ On Last Call With Mother Dying Of COVID-19

‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi,’ sang the boy as he spoke to his COVID-19 positive mother. He broke down while singing but he completed the verse.

Written By
Priya Pareek
COVID-19

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Twitter/Pixabay)


As India continues to battle the second wave of coronavirus, hundreds of families are losing their loved ones to the pandemic every single day. With tears, emotional posts and desperate pleas, people have been sharing their heartbreaking stories on social media while the virus continues to wreak havoc. A similar emotional post was shared by a doctor on Twitter who narrated the story of a boy who bid adieu to his dying mother by singing a heartfelt song. 

Doctor Depshikha Ghosh, who was attending to the patient, shared the heartbreaking account on social media leaving netizens teary-eyed. She wrote that as she knew that the woman will not survive, she made a call to her relatives to ask in case they want anything. During the call, her son asked for some time and sang a song to bid farewell to his dying mother via video call.

Son sings to bid farewell to dying mother

‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi,’ sang the boy as he spoke to his mother one last time before her death. The doctor kept holding the phone and nurses came over and stood in silence. The doctor further narrated that the boy broke down while singing but he completed the verse for his mother. Moved by the emotions shared by the mother-son duo, the doctor concluded the thread by stating how that moment changed the meaning of the song for her.

Netizens 'chocked with emotions'

The moving Twitter thread has left netizens 'chocked with emotions' as Doctor Deepshika replied to one of the comments saying "this shouldn't happen to anyone". Further, with the permission of the family, the doctor revealed that "the people mentioned here are Mrs Sanghamitra Chatterjee and her son Mr Soham Chatterjee." As the family and people all over the internet continued to hope for the woman's recovery, the woman breathed her last at the hospital as the doctor offered 'deepest condolences.

Meanwhile, India reported 3.62 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's COVID-19 caseload hit 2.37 crore while the death toll has touched 2,58,317. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are among the states that account for 82.51 per cent of the total active cases, the health ministry said.

First Published:
