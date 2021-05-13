'Heartbreaking': Son Sings ‘Tera Mujhse Hai’ On Last Call With Mother Dying Of COVID-19

As India continues to battle the second wave of coronavirus, hundreds of families are losing their loved ones to the pandemic every single day. With tears, emotional posts and desperate pleas, people have been sharing their heartbreaking stories on social media while the virus continues to wreak havoc. A similar emotional post was shared by a doctor on Twitter who narrated the story of a boy who bid adieu to his dying mother by singing a heartfelt song.

Doctor Depshikha Ghosh, who was attending to the patient, shared the heartbreaking account on social media leaving netizens teary-eyed. She wrote that as she knew that the woman will not survive, she made a call to her relatives to ask in case they want anything. During the call, her son asked for some time and sang a song to bid farewell to his dying mother via video call.

Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Son sings to bid farewell to dying mother

‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi,’ sang the boy as he spoke to his mother one last time before her death. The doctor kept holding the phone and nurses came over and stood in silence. The doctor further narrated that the boy broke down while singing but he completed the verse for his mother. Moved by the emotions shared by the mother-son duo, the doctor concluded the thread by stating how that moment changed the meaning of the song for her.

He sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Me and the nurses stood there. We shakes our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Netizens 'chocked with emotions'

The moving Twitter thread has left netizens 'chocked with emotions' as Doctor Deepshika replied to one of the comments saying "this shouldn't happen to anyone". Further, with the permission of the family, the doctor revealed that "the people mentioned here are Mrs Sanghamitra Chatterjee and her son Mr Soham Chatterjee." As the family and people all over the internet continued to hope for the woman's recovery, the woman breathed her last at the hospital as the doctor offered 'deepest condolences.

Thank you for all that you and your colleagues are doing. For sharing this emotional experience with us. I pray for all of you - for your physical safety and emotional strength.

Is there anyone with the son? I hope he is not alone. Would like to connect with him if he is alone. — George Orwell (@GSK2264) May 12, 2021

Reading this choked me up.

What you and other fellow doctors and medical staff are doing is exemplary, out of the world.

The moments you facilitated for the mom and son would be some of the most important moments of their lives , and yours..

May God Bless you all — Mohsin Khan محسن خان (@mohsin2908) May 12, 2021

Pain within...holding back the tears as I read and respond to this....😢



Respect for all you doctors and nurses are doing in such difficult times...despite the odds🙏🙏 — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) May 12, 2021

And witnessing this infront of your eyes and still focussing on the duties is nonetheless than a soldier fighting for his country.Kudos to you.Kudos to the entire team of frontline workers who are working day and night to save their people.Thank you.♥️ — Gyan-gadhar (@Gian_ka_Gyan) May 12, 2021

Humanity in what you do, brought tears ❤️ sitting here sobbing, feel the loss of the son. So much loss of loved ones, we need so much healing as a generation 🙏🏼 #thankyou to all who are working tirelessly in this tragedy @SonaliVaid so proud of your work at this time. — Archana Goyal (@oeysterpearl) May 12, 2021

Dipshika....you enlighten the lives with such kind hearty gestures... touching the lives forever by virtue of compassion...🙏🙏🙏 — Jyoti Mandlik (@jyoti_mandlik) May 12, 2021

You all are the real real super heroes.....only one prayer to almighty..... Please please put an end to this. God give you'll the strength and Take care of you all.... Our Frontline warriors Salute to you. I bow my head to you for fighting to save every life. — humhain (@humhain11) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile, India reported 3.62 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's COVID-19 caseload hit 2.37 crore while the death toll has touched 2,58,317. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are among the states that account for 82.51 per cent of the total active cases, the health ministry said.

