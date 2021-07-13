'Heartbreaking': UK Man Takes His Cancer Stricken Dog For Last Trek In A Wheelbarrow

In a touching story of human-animal companionship, a British man took his ailing pet dog up for a mountain trek, just a few days before the latter died. Carlos Frensco, a resident of London, knew that his pet labradoodle Monty would not survive for long because of his leukemia. Therefore, to make his last days extra special, the pet dad took Monty to his favourite welsh mountain of Pen Y Fan in the Brecon Beacons.

While the incident itself is a tear-jerker, what is even more overwhelming is that Frencsco carried his dog in a wheelbarrow. It is imperative to note that leukemia, a form of incurable cancer progresses, obstructs the oxygen reaching from the animal’s lungs and therefore Monty could only walk for a short distance.

Monty died last month

The 10-year doggo has been suffering from the terminal disease for the last 18 months. At first, he responded well to the chemotherapy but the cancer returned eight weeks ago, as reported by BBC. Speaking to BBC later, Fresno said that his pooch was “so at peace” in Wales and that he absolutely loved all the attention he got throughout their walking journey. Monty's health eventually declined and he passed away on June 21. Speaking on the same, Frensco said that his dog came and curled to his feet, the morning he was gone.

However, photographs from the trek recently surfaced online after being shared on Facebook by The Brecon and Radnor Express. Since shared, the incredibly heartwarming tale has got a lot of traction and has been liked by over a thousand people, and scored a myriad range of comments. "It breaks your heart when you lose them,' commented a user. "Joe Cross What an amazing thing to do! He'll never forget that. Truly a man's best friend! Sleep tight big man' added another. Meanwhile, a third user described their experience of meeting the duo and wrote, "We passed this guy the day we were up there. He was going up as we were coming down. Fair play to him and so sad. An amazing thing to do," they wrote.

Image: Brecon and Radnor Express/Facebook



