HEARTWARMING! Assam Man Uses Coins He Saved To Buy Dream Vehicle

A man in Assam brought Julia Carney’s oft-recited poem, which says, "Little drops of water... make the mighty ocean," to reality. In an interesting incident from the north-eastern state of Assam's Darrang district, a man brought a sack stuffed with coins in order to buy a two-wheeler.



The man named Md. Saidul Hoque was seen in a video carrying a bag full of coins valued Rs 90,000, with which he intended to purchase a scooter. The executives of the showroom helped Saidul count the coins while stacking them up on the floor.



"I run a small shop in the Boragaon area, and it was my dream to buy a scooter. I started to collect coins about 5 or 6 years ago. Finally, I have fulfilled my dream. I am really happy now," said Saidul Hoque.



The two-wheeler showroom’s owner was also overwhelmed and extended his good wishes and said, "When my executive told me that a customer had come to our showroom to buy a scooter with coins worth around Rs 90,000, I was delighted, because I had seen such news on TV. I wish him that he would buy a four-wheeler in future."

In a similar incident in Assam a year ago, the story of a man from the north-eastern state made headlines when he bought a scooter with a sack full of coins he saved over the years. The story came to light after YouTuber Hirak J Das posted a video of the incident.

The tale of the man, dedicated and consistent towards his dreams, inspired the netizens and left an overwhelming feeling of warmth for the man. The man in the video was seen entering the showroom with baskets full of coins. The employees of the show room helped separate and count the coins, and eventually he managed to purchase his dream vehicle.