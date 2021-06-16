Heartwarming Video Of Man And Bird Sharing Food From Same Plate Leaves Netizens In Awe

You've probably seen people feeding birds grains or putting food on balconies and terraces. But have you ever seen a bird sharing a dish with a human? Yes, such a sight is really uncommon! One such video, in which a bird is seen eating food from the same plate as a person, has gone viral on social media with over 2.6 lakh likes on Instagram. A heart-touching video of a man and a bird sharing lunch from the same plate was shared on Instagram by a social media user named Desale Megharaj.

Man and a bird share food

Social media user Megharaj Desale posted the clip, and the man in it appears to be his father. A man enjoying his meal in what appears to be a tiny eatery or Dhaba, when a bird unexpectedly lands on his table in the viral video. The bird begins to eat the food from the man's plate. Interestingly, he is not irritated by the presence of the bird on his table and instead provides it more food. The bird also appears to be enjoying the food, as it eats it without hesitation. The netizens have flocked to this wonderful video. People have been touched by the viral video, and many have stated that the man was really generous to allow a hungry bird to dine alongside him.

Heart-touching Viral video

One of the users wrote, "Bird selected a good-hearted man, he is a good man." Another wrote, "this is great". One of the Instagram users said, He is a man with integrity." One wrote, "Good to see this." One user called him "real rich man." So many users commented with heart emoticons, folded hands, claps and heartwarming. One of the users said, "I wish all your wishes will come true."

Similar videos on Instagram

However, every now and then, videos from the world of birds appear on the Internet, bringing a smile to our faces. In this similar video of a bird named Arlo, the super cute clip shows how the little birdie says 'I love you' to its humans. You could find yourself saying "Aww" as a result of the clip's cuteness. The video, which was first uploaded on the bird's Instagram account, became viral after being re-posted on the photo-and-video sharing platform's account. On June 7, Instagram posted a video of the birth. The video had gone insanely viral since it was posted, with over 4 million views and counting.

Picture Credit: Instagram@desalemegharaj

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.