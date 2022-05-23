There's absolutely no doubt about the fact that Nature is incredible and has its way of helping maintain positive emotions. A beautiful picture of Shimla has been doing the rounds on the internet. The image was shared on Twitter, where one can see the incredibility of the city. Shimla, which is also known as the 'Queen of hills' is famous for pleasant walking experiences on hillsides surrounded by pine and oak forests.

The viral image shared on Twitter shows a winding street during blue hour at the popular hill station as mist hangs over a series of classic European-style houses. The image was shared by the Norwegian Diplomat and former politician Erik Solheim. Solheim was mesmerised after witnessing the natural beauty of Shimla. "Incredible India This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla", he wrote while sharing the image.

Previously, a similar image was shared by business tycoon and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. He tweeted a photo of houses in Shimla and had captioned the post, “Hey Lego Group, how about a Shimla-inspired Lego set?” The image has houses with different bright colours located close to each other. Shimla is popularly known to be one of the beautiful places for tourists.

'Incredible India,' Netizens react

The image has amassed 29,000 likes since it was shared, and has also accumulated several comments and retweets. A user wrote, "Thank you so much Eric for constantly showing the world, the beautiful side of the [sic] India. Huge respect." A second user expressed, "This is not earth but a heaven on earth." A third one wrote, "Incredible India."

