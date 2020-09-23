Heavy Mumbai Rains: Netizens Share Videos Of Intense Waterlogging In The City

The city of Mumbai has drenched in water after the heavy rainfall which took place on the night of September 22, 2020. The Indian Meteorological Department has recently issued an update on their social media which stated that the city received 'Heavy to Very Heavy' category rainfall in the last 24 hours. While the water-logging in some upside places of Mumbai was insignificant, some major localities faced the issues which also led to the temporary suspension of local train services. While the rains are expected to stay consistent for at least 24 hours more, netizens have been actively sharing videos about the heavy rainfall which has certain portions of the city in a standstill. Check out what netizens are saying about the Mumbai rains today -

Netizens react to Mumbai's heavy rains

Heavy downpours, video just taken from palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai#Mumbai Rains pic.twitter.com/otCnUcEQdJ — Kataria Naresh (@NareshKataria14) September 21, 2020

#MumbaiRains its been raining since 10hours now in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mu7VdpdZwR — Mehul Jain (@MehulJa39129390) September 23, 2020

Total Barbaad this time. 2 feet water at my place. GOREGAON WEST 17, SIDDHARTH NAGAR. #Mumbairains pic.twitter.com/Q1HZ9DAgq4 — Vishal Rathod (@travelindiablog) September 22, 2020

While netizens are sharing the intensity of the heavy rainfall in the city, actor Nimrat Kaur took a funny take on the situation and shared a tweet. The actor wrote - 'Don’t ever remember checking rain forecasts in Mumbai in September end! #MumbaiAutumonsoons'. Check it out below:

On the other hand, in the wake of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai, BMC has declared a holiday for private and government offices on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. But, emergency services will continue to function. While the central and harbour lines of the local train services have been shut down, the western route is functional. The BMC commissioner has advised the general public to stay indoors and step out of the house only when necessary. Whereas, the Indian Meteorological Department has also issued an update about the same. Check it out below -

Mumbai received heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in last 24 hrs. Significant amounts of rainfall (mm) received in Mumbai & neighbourhood till 0830 IST of today: Santacruz- 286.4, Colaba-147.8, Thane-119.8, Ratnagiri-39.5 & Dhanu-42.1. Intense to very intense rainfall is likely to continue in Mumbai during next 2-3 hours.

Mumbai has been subjected to heavy rainfall since Tuesday. Intense water-logging was witnessed in areas like Hindmata, Kala Chowky, Sarthi Bar, Worli Sea Face, and more. BMC has been actively working to drain the waterlogged areas in the city.

