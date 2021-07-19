Heavy Rain In Delhi Causes Car Accident, No Injuries Sustained

Due to heavy rain in Delhi on July 19, a car got stuck after a road caved in Sector-18, Dwarka. Delhi Police reported that no injuries took place at the site and the car was pulled out with the help of the crane. Monsoon finally arrived in Delhi Tuesday morning, July 13, bringing respite from the scorching heat. In the National Capital, heavy rain has been causing waterlogging and traffic in many parts of Delhi like the Prahladpur area, AIIMS flyover, Dhaula Kuan, and many more.

A car got stuck after a road caved in Dwarka's Sector 18 due to incessant rain in the National Capital. It was later pulled out with the help of a crane. No injuries reported: Delhi Police#Delhi pic.twitter.com/GRjBfZLEXy — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Earlier, IMD predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas. The senior scientist at IMD also clarified that predictions are not 100 percent accurate, and the Meteorological Department is monitoring the conditions. He said that IMD will study why the arrival of rainfall was delayed in Delhi despite favorable conditions. Twitter users were quick to mock the IMD’s false prediction. They flooded the social media website with memes and jokes using the hashtag #DelhiRains. Here are some of the most trending reactions:

Le Delhi people to indian metrology department for their rain prediction in delhi . #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/alWE1GqAdD — Shekhar Singh 🇮🇳 (@Aslishekhar) July 11, 2021

#DelhiRains



People in delhi after one hour of rain : pic.twitter.com/zDPrjLotRU — Ravi (@rwt737) July 13, 2021

11 people died due to heavy rain in Mumbai

In a recent update on the Mumbai rains, on Sunday, July 18, 11 dead bodies have been recovered after the walls collapse in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide. Search and rescue operations were underway by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and fire brigade, and local police teams. According to local authorities, initially, eight people were rescued and were hospitalized in Rajawadi hospital and another eight were taken to Shiv hospital. As per NDRF officials, 11 dead bodies were recovered out of which 10 bodies were found by BMC and the fire brigade team. Later, one woman's body was recovered by NDRF. According to a source, about five to six people were trapped under the walls.

Maharashtra | 11 people killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)



Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/W24NJFWThU — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Another wall also collapsed in Mumbai due to heavy rain. A residential building has collapsed in Vikhroli. As per the ANI, a ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, July 18. Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city on the intervening night of July 17-18.

