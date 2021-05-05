Henry Fraser's "mouth Drawings" Wins Internet Praise As Twitter Calls Him An 'inspiration'

Last Updated:

An inspiring story of a paralysed digital artist is now doing rounds of the internet. Henry Fraser went paralyzed from his shoulder six years ago.

An inspiring story of a paralysed digital artist is now doing rounds of the internet. Henry Fraser, who went paralyzed from his shoulder six years ago, recently took to Twitter to share the first artwork he created following his disability. “I’m currently bed-bound with a sore, consequence of my spinal cord injury. It’s dull but looking at the LITTLE BIG THINGS to stay happy, like tea and biscuits, is important. This is how I started my mouth art 6 years ago!’ he wrote sharing his digital artwork.

The artwork titled Tea and Biscuit features a cup of hot tea and a chocolate biscuit amidst a background of vibrant blue colour. Calling it a mouth drawing, Fraser wrote that it was made on an Ipad. Additionally, he also made shared a second photograph that captured him in the process of creation.  

Little Big Things

Shared earlier this week, the post has garnered over 1,750 likes and several reactions. People from across the countries couldn't stop lauding Fraser’s never-give-up spirit. Many also flooded the comments section with encouraging wishes to carry out his skills in future, wishing him luck. "Henry you have to do what you can to break the boredom! And it is the LITTLE BIG THINGS that make a difference even if it’s taking a photo of clouds from my bedroom window when I'm stuck in bed it makes me feel like I’m connecting with the world outside and being creative," commented a user. "Superb Henry. I hope you realise just what an inspiration you are to so many. Top man," added another. 

A similar talent came into light after Iranian artist Fateme Hamami shared her creation. The 85 per cent paralysed woman created an amazing portrait of Christiano Ronaldo by just using her foot. The 31-year-old who is a big football fan has again made headlines for her amazing work as Twitteratis this time want Ronaldo to notice her ‘masterpiece’. 

