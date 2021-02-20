'Hera Pheri Meets The Mask': Mumbai Police Tweet With A Message On Safety

In a crossover that nobody expected, Mumbai Police took to their official Instagram handle and shared a meme using images from the Bollywood movie Hera Pheri and Hollywood movie The Mask. Using the image, the Mumbai police aims at spreading an important message which says, ‘No Hera Pheri In Safety’. The police urges the citizens to wear a mask and follow social distancing measures in order to battle the COVID-19 virus.

'No Hera Pheri In Safety'

“Bilkul ricks nahi leneka!” Mumbai Police wrote in the caption. The meme contains an image from the movie Hera Pheri where we can see the three actors and right next to them a message says- ‘NO’. However, the next image is that from the movie ‘The Mask’, where the message says, ‘While Wearing’. Let’s have a look at the image.

Since uploaded, the post has managed to gather over 6K likes. "Mumbai police Catching someone without mask - Waah bete bade heavy driver ho", wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, "Whoever runs this page is a man of culture". Let's see what the netizens have to say.

This is not the first time that the Mumbai police has shared such a post. Recently, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share an important message for people. In its simple yet sweet message, the police department urged people to follow necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. “All we need is love, a mask and six feet distance this #ValentinesDay!,” they wrote. While Indian health authorities have started the second round of vaccination in the country, the threat of the viral infection is still not gone. As per the latest data, the country has reported a total of 10.9 million COVID-19 infections as of now, out of which 10.6 million have recovered while 156 lost their lives. Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka, all located in the southern part of the nation, remain the most affected stated.

(Image Credits: Instagram/mumbaipolice/PTI)

