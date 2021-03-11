Herd Of Deer 'anxiously' Gallop Across US Highway Catching Driver By Surprise; Watch Video

A video that has left people anxious and amazed in equal parts features a herd of deer crossing a highway in the North-Eastern American state of Michigan. The 12-second dashcam footage was posted online by Oakland County Sheriff’s office and shows two deers nervously jumping in front of moving cars to get to the other side of the road. In the aftermath, the department revealed that both the car drivers were quick enough to pull brakes, thereby avoiding any injury or loss of life.

The Facebook video started by showing a few cars traversing through Oakland County when a herd of deers appears. As the video progresses, all the animals quickly gallop their way across the road. However, in a frenzy to cross over the busy road, the last two out of the six inadvertently bang into cars. While one of them hits the vehicle’s rear, the other hits the bonnet of the second car.

“This goes for making a crazy day. It looks like no one was hurt and all the animals we’re OK at the end of it, but I am sure there were some very fast-beating hearts! Another reminder you have to always be in control of your car and not distracted by anything else,” wrote the officials while sharing the clip. Since posted, it has caught momentum garnering nearly 600 reactions and thousands of comments. “Jessica Good I would have gone into full cardiac arrest see I told you, these deer out here are killers, “ wrote a user. While another added that it was “SCARY.” Yet another user wanted that people should always be careful on the road.

Another crossing

While the deers could be seen crossing the road in panic, a bird recently won hearts for its calm while doing the same. A brief video, which surfaced on Twitter, shows a male turkey halting traffic so as to facilitate his group in crossing a rather busy road. Shared by an Odisha based IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the 26 six-second video shows a group of turkeys crossing a highway from one end to another. However, what has left everybody stunned is the leader of the group who stands in the middle of the road to block the approaching traffic as his “people” walk away.

