Herd Of Reindeer Form Circles To Protect Themselves From Threat; Watch ‘hypnotic’ Video

An extraordinary ‘hypnotic’ video of a herd of reindeer in Russia moving together like a swirling cyclone has taken the internet by storm.

Reindeer

An extraordinary ‘hypnotic’ video of a herd of reindeer in Russia moving together like a swirling cyclone has taken the internet by storm. The clip shows multiple reindeer moving in a tight circle producing a “cyclonic” effect as their defence strategy. The video was shared on Twitter by user Science girl, who said that that “Reindeer cyclones are a real thing”. 

In the clip, one can brown and white reindeer walking briskly in circles. The video was shot by Photographer Lev Fedoseyev with a drone in Russia’s Kola Peninsula, in the Arctic Circle. In the following tweet, the user also revealed that the clip was originally on the Facebook page of the Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography Peter the Great, located in Sait Petersburg, Russia. 

According to Live Science, “reindeer cyclones” are basically threatened herd which runs around in circles so that it is difficult for any hunter including the Vikings to target any one animal. Experts said that faced with this spinning reindeer stampede, any predator would have a very tough time targetting and overpowering a single reindeer, making this a “formidable defence strategy”. 

Netizens call it 'incredible'

Meanwhile, since shared, the clip has been viewed nearly two million times and it has garnered thousands of likes and comments. While one user wrote, “Incredible. I wonder if the Reindeer are matriarchs or chosen at random,” another added, “Nature is amazing”. “I wonder if they are doing this because there is a helicopter hovering over them and they feel threatened,” wrote third. “If I was in the wild and saw that I would just turn around and leave immediately,” joked fourth. 

