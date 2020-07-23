Good News: Here Are Five Positive Stories Giving Hope Amid Difficult Times

With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated each month. People are trying to cope up with the anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. While the coronavirus updates and death toll can sometimes be upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. Here’s a compilation of positive news stories that can help encourage and lift up spirits amid such unprecedented dark times.

Woman who helped visually impaired man gets rewarded

Earlier in July, a video went viral where a woman helped a visually impaired man board a bus. Someone recorded this act of kindness and put it up on social media. Reports suggest that the woman in the video is named Supriya and she works at a textile shop called Jolly Silks and her husband works in a private company. Her good deed has now been rewarded by a new house.

'Kindness is beautiful': A few days back a woman who helped visually-impaired man to get on the bus is now invited to meet chairman of #Joyallukas and was gifted a residential house. pic.twitter.com/haCdGpLyjv — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) July 21, 2020

Qantas 747 draws kangaroo in the sky before retirement

After almost 50 years of flying, Australia’s national airline Qantas bid farewell to the last Boeing 747 jumbo jet and to mark the occasion, the aircraft was used to carve a special message in the sky with its flight path. While taking to Twitter, Qantas shared a video of the passenger plane taking off from the Sydney Airport for Los Angeles and flight path tracing the logo of the airline’s iconic kangaroo in the sky. Flight QF7474, which is bound for retirement in the Mojave Desert, drew the special sign before leaving the Australian airspace.

Farewell, #Queenoftheskies✈️Today, the last 747 in our fleet, VH-OEJ departed Australia for the final time – adding a special display en roo-te to the US🦘#747farewell pic.twitter.com/KXzNKhxFOH — Qantas (@Qantas) July 22, 2020

NEOWISE makes proposal look stunning

As comet NEOWISE entered Earth’s solar system on July 14, a US resident John Nicotera grabbed the once in a lifetime opportunity and decided to make the passing of the comet really special by proposing to his girlfriend. The US resident got down on one knee and asked Erika to marry him. The pictures of the proposal were just ‘amazing’. While Nicotera shared the images on Twitter, he reportedly even said that the photographer ‘froze time’ for them and now they could live the moment forever.

Brothers escape burning building unharmed

In a spine chilling incident, two siblings reportedly escaped unharmed after jumping from the third floor of an apartment. The incident happened in Grenoble, France where the brothers, aged three and ten, were locked inside a burning building. A video of the incident, which is now doing rounds of the internet was captured by a neighbour who eye-witnessed the horrific incident.

#COVID19 #accident #grenoble ( Ce mardi il a y’a quelques heures dans l’après midi 2 enfants ont sauté par la fenêtre rattraper par les habitants ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/xzIYpL4b3Y — oumse-dia (@oumsedia69) July 21, 2020

Lightning strikes Statue of Liberty

A man in the United States has captured an incredible video showing the exact moment when lightning hit the Statue of Liberty in New York during a thunderstorm. The man shared the amazing video on Twitter that shows lightning striking behind the statue continuously for a couple of seconds. The 21-second long video shows dark clouds gathering above the Statue of Liberty before lightning hits the plinth of the monument. Mikey Cee shared the dramatic footage today at about 4:30 am Eastern Time Zone (EST).

