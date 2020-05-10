'Songs, Cakes, Photographs': Here's How People Across Globe Celebrating Mother's Day

Mother’s day is celebrated on May 10 every year to cherish and appreciate the sacrifices and contribution of mothers. Marking the occasion today, not only commoners but also film stars, lawmakers and other celebrities across the world took to social media to post heartfelt messages for their moms. While many penned heartfelt messages, others chose a more creative path to thank mothers.

'Happy Mother's day'

From engineers to pilots to air traffic controllers, Happy #MothersDay to all of the aviation moms working to keep our skies safe ✈ pic.twitter.com/pf7b88mMBh — NASA Aeronautics (@NASAaero) May 10, 2020

Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @RochakTweets and the lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @guggss. #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/ZrVltvIAr2 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 10, 2020

#MothersDay



Being a mother will not discriminate between

Animals and human beings.

-

A mother is a mother always and everywhere.

-

Motherhood is gift of Nature.

-

Respect Mothers whenever you meet across. pic.twitter.com/ObU8oKRKmp — Janakiraman (@periyakulam) May 10, 2020

Shyamala Harris was no more than 5 ft tall, but if you ever met her you would think she was 7 ft tall. She had such spirit and tenacity and I’m thankful every day to have been raised by her. Happy #MothersDay to all the mothers, stepmothers, and mother figures celebrating today. pic.twitter.com/H8JLntWrCW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. ❤️ Love you, Mom. @madhuchopra @DeniseJonas pic.twitter.com/Z272bu3Et1 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 10, 2020

.@spalifekaianz made Parsi kheema fry using a recipe from @SanjeevKapoor ‘s website for lunch today.

Apart from being delicious, I realised it was apt on #MothersDay⁠ ⁠ as my mom in law watches his shows avidly & quotes his kitchen tips.

I had once got his autograph for her. pic.twitter.com/2dDVyMvmav — Kalyan Karmakar (@Finelychopped) May 10, 2020

