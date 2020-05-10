Last Updated:

'Songs, Cakes, Photographs': Here's How People Across Globe Celebrating Mother's Day

Marking the occasion of Mother's day, not only commoners but also celebrities across the world took to social media to post heartfelt messages, cakes, songs etc

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
'Songs, Cakes, photographs': Here's how people are celebrating Mother's day

Mother’s day is celebrated on May 10 every year to cherish and appreciate the sacrifices and contribution of mothers. Marking the occasion today, not only commoners but also film stars, lawmakers and other celebrities across the world took to social media to post heartfelt messages for their moms. While many penned heartfelt messages, others chose a more creative path to thank mothers. 

Read: WHO Chief Extends Wishes On Mother's Day, Says Every Woman Deserves Quality Health Care

'Happy Mother's day' 

Read:  Mother's Day: Ayushmann Khurrana's Soulful Rendition With His Hit Partner Wins Hearts

Read: Mother's Day: Akshay Kumar Poses With Mom, Says 'her Blessings Comfort In Troubled Times'

Read: Mother's Day: While Priyanka Chopra Misses The Hugs, Kareena Kapoor Spends Day With Taimurdiv widget

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all