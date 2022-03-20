Here's How RJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav Celebrated Holi 2022 In Full Spirit; Watch

Recently gone Holi festival was celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm by the RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav. A video of him celebrating Holi along with his supporters surfaced on Sunday. In the video, he was seen singing a Holi folk song while his fellow party workers were seen dancing and enjoying the festive fervour. The video is reportedly from Tej Pratap’s house in Bihar's Patna.

Amid the ongoing feud between Tej Pratap Yadav and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav over control in the party, the elder sibling continues to assert his demands. The split between the duo is growing wider, as the party has been divided in two factions.

Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted in 5th fodder scam

This comes at a time when the RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by a special CBI court in Ranchi, in connection to the fifth fodder scam case. He has also been slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh. Yadav, who was arrested in 2013 first, was granted bail later that year.

On February 15, Lalu Prasad Yadav and 75 others were convicted by a special CBI court in Ranchi in the Doranda treasury case- the fifth and final fodder case. Lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017, he walked free in April last year (2021) after getting bail in the Dumka treasury case related to the fodder scam. The Central agency had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the 950-crore scam of fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

Apart from Yadav, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr KM Prasad are the main accused in this case. CBI special judge SK Shashi also acquitted 24 accused, including six women for insufficient evidence. It is worth noting that the former Bihar CM has already secured bail in the four cases related to the Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries.



Image: ANI