Here's What Pune Police Commissioner Says When Man Seeks Help To Propose A Girl

A man in Pune who went LIVE during the #LetsTalkCPPuneCity initiative on Tuesday asked the cops to help and "do something" so that a woman that he greatly admired accepted his proposal. The conversation took the internet by storm after the Pune police commissioner reviewed the man's issue and responded with an impressive answer. The cop's witty answer has won him respect and gratitude online as users appreciated his advice to the pleading man.

"Unfortunately, without her consent, we can't be of any help. Nor should you do anything against her will." However, in a tongue-in-cheek response, he added: "If she does agree someday, you have our best wishes and blessings". With a hashtag #ANoMeansNo Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta addressed man's request most subtly.

Commissioner Gupta’s response was admired by many who hailed his thought process and said that the cop's intention was to deter the encroachment of the woman's personal space and tactics that could imply harassment. Many others were still surprised that the commissioner had actually addressed the man’s issue. While some humoured that the Pune police commissioner had just handed out notable relationship advice that many can heed.

"Appreciate you for responding to this message. It shows that Pune city police is an integrated force of work and with time will build the necessary trust and execution of actions required to keep this city intact and safe. Hats off," one wrote. "A very good reply though. I would say ask your parents to find a suitable match and close the matter," another said. "Very good initiative of interaction. All the best. Crisp, administratively perfect and elderly advise to the youth," the third said.

Witty meme to roll out advisory

Pune police have often touted sense of humour to educate citizens and roll out advisories. Earlier, the department shared a Police created meme out of Loki's trailer from Marvel to spread an important message, how to remain alert to the suspicious object. The cops uploaded actor Tom Hiddleston's picture with 'glorious' written on it. In a sarcastic caption, the police department wrote, "Us 'marvel'ling at a responsible Punekar's decision not to treat any suspicious object as low-key!" Further, in the caption, they mentioned hashtags like #NoReportIsLowkey and #dial100. The image of the actor also has a logo of the Pune Police on the top right corner.

