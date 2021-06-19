Hero Dog Saves Fawn From Drowning, Heartwarming Video Leaves Netizens Gushing; Watch

Social media is flooded with heartwarming stories of animals and adding to them, a new story of a dog saving a baby deer has surfaced on the internet. The incident has been shared by dog owner Ralph Dorn on Facebook. Earlier in June, Ralph was shocked, after his pet dog named Harley had gone missing. After a long search, Ralph found a dog alongside a baby deer in a lake close to his home.

Dog saves baby deer from drowning

Dorn has shared a series of pictures and video of the incident, which showed the dog swimming to the shore along with the deer fawn. The dog went into the middle of the lake to get fawn back on the land. Harley saved the dog from drowning and after coming back on the land, Harley lovingly licked the baby deer. The story does not end here. Dorn added that one day, Harley got restless and was running from window to window during the morning. When Dorn opened the door, Harley ran into the tree line hearing the fawn's bleating. Once the dog found the little deer, it stopped bleating and they touched noses and sniffed each other. Soon after, Harley returned home calmly. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has managed to gather 114K lives and several reactions. The sweet story of the two animals has touched the hearts of netizens, who could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. People praised the dog for saving the baby deer, One user commented, "That's just incredible!! Harley is the best dog!!!" Another individual commented, "Aww...this is one of the sweetest things I have ever seen. Good job Harley!". Another person wrote, "That's awesome and Harley is so sweet he is a Fawn Saver!! Wow!!". Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: Ralph Dorn/Facebook

