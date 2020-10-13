'Hero': Paralysed Man Saves Drowning Man At The Same Spot He Got Injured Years Ago

In a remarkable incident that has caught attention across the globe, a paralysed man dove in the water from a pier to save a drowning man while filming a documentary about he became differently-abled by throwing himself off the same pier. Nikita Vankov, a licenced para diver was on the same pier in Russia’s Anapa town when he spotted two people in the water attempting to help a struggling man when he decided to help.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral on the social media, Vankov can be seen casting himself out of the wheelchair without any hesitation and rescue the swimmer with the designated method. Initially, he can be seen shouting certain instructions to the people in the water. However, when it failed to work, Vankov undressed and dove into the Black Sea. Vankov is reportedly Russia’s first certified para diver and swims and dives for a living.

Vankov took to Instagram and shared the entire incident with a caption saying, “The rescue! Never in my life could I have thought that I would find myself in a direct situation of human salvation!”

“Emotions have not cooled down yet and I think it is important to show such situations, for people's faith in people. Today was a very difficult day, a documentary was filmed, we had a location on the pier, where I got my injury: a beautiful sunset, emotions from memories..,” he added in the caption posted in Russian.

The rescue:

Read - ‘Indian Tesla’: Driverless Fiat With Man On Passenger Seat Leaves Netizens Baffled | WATCH

Read - Amid Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict, An Indian Family Is Offering Free Meals To Refugees

Netizens call him a ‘hero’

From calling Vankov a “hero” to noting that “incident like this restores faith in humanity”, thousands of internet users united in the comment section to hail the kind gesture. One Instagram user wrote, “I'm shocked! And the rest, that everyone could not swim? What good fellows you are, it's good that everyone was saved!”. While someone else said, “Goosebumps! Nikita, you are a multiple hero! Keep it up!” However, most comments were in Russian.

Read - 13-year-old Indian Boy Impresses MasterChef Australia Judges With Delicious Mughlai Food

Read - Dad And Daughter’s Heartwarming 'How It Started' Tweet Wins Hearts; Netizens Pour Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.