'He's Inspiration': Hyderabadis Raise Fund To Gift Bike To Zomato Delivery Boy

In an awe-inspiring gesture, the residents of Hyderabad ran a massive campaign for a fundraiser to buy a new motorbike for a Zomato delivery executive who went viral doing food deliveries paddling his bicycle during the bad weather. A couple of days ago, a customer named Robin Mukesh, a resident of Hyderabad’s King Koti, placed an order on the Zomato app. The food was delivered well ahead of time that made Mukesh very happy. The customer, however, noted that the delivery executive had come on a bicycle. The former took to his Facebook to share the inspiring story of the delivery executive that touched many on the internet.

“My Order was delivered in a Lighting Speed by Mohd Aqeel. He was in Mehdipatnam when my order was confirmed by Nilofar Cafe Lakdikapul and was delivered at King Koti. He is pursuing his undergraduate in Engineering,” wrote Mukesh about the Zomato delivery executive named Mohd Aqeel Ahmed. “All this happened on his Bicycle. If you happen to see him... Please be generous with tip,” Mukesh continued.

Shortly after it was shared, the post caught the attention of several netizens, who, out of generosity, decided to help the executive. Not only had Ahmed paddled his bicycle drenched in rain, but he ensured that the food parcels were delivered as quickly as possible. Despite on a bicycle, the executive who is a student did his job sincerely and with dedication. He is also the sole breadwinner for his family, Telangana Today reported.

The Hyderabadis, moved by Ahmed’s resilience, launched a campaign to raise money in order to purchase a motorbike and gift it to the 21-year-old engineering student. Ahmed told the news outlet that he did the part-time job on his outmoded Hero cycle as he comes from a poor family and did not have enough money. He said that he “can’t even think” of purchasing a motorcycle. The student travels nearly 80 km on his bicycle to deliver the orders and makes Rs.8,000 per month.

Zomato executive 'moved' by people's generosity

On Thursday, Ahmed finally overcame the hardship after he was gifted a motorbike by the generous residents. Citizens raised Rs.73,370 in 24 hours and purchased the vehicle to make his job easier. Happy at being helped by the compassionate people, Ahmed praised the good Samaritans saying that humanity still exists. He was also moved by the customer who noticed his plight and decided to create awareness instead of just ignoring it. The tomato executive now has a motorbike, a helmet for safety as well as a raincoat to keep him from drenching during the heavy downpours.

