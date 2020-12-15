Highest Shallow Dive To Most Air Bubbles: Most Incredible Underwater World Records | WATCH

On December 14, the Guinness World Records shared an awe-inspiring compilation of the underwater world records in an 8 minute long YouTube video that has left the viewers mesmerized. Varying from the highest shallow dive achieved by Darren Taylor (a.k.a. Professor Splash, USA) to the longest underwater kiss by the Italians Michele Fucarino and Elisa Lazzarini in apnea that lasted 3 min 24 sec, the Guinness World Record celebrated some of the mind-blowing underwater achievements.

“At Guinness World Records we want to show that everyone in the world is the best at something, and we’re here to measure it,” Guinness wrote in the description of the video. “Whether it's a dip in the shallow end or going deep into the sea, we’ve probably got a record for it,” it added.

Professor Splash for 'highest shallow dive'

As the clip opens, it features Professor Splash on the set of CCTV-Guinness World Records Special in Xiamen, Fujian, China, taking the highest shallow dive was from a height of 11.56 m (37 ft 11 in) into 30 cm (12 in). Professor Splash has appeared on US and Japanese TV on several occasions in the year 2011 when he reached the semi-finals of America's Got Talent.

Longest 'object juggling' underwater

The longest juggling of objects underwater is a record achieved by Daniel Robinson from the UK, known as Weasel Dandaw. He joined in the league of the previously set record of 'The longest duration juggling three objects blindfolded' and 'The longest duration juggling three objects whilst suspended upside down' the magician, juggler, and escapologist Zdenek Bradac.

Most air bubbles underwater

The video depicts Logan Halverson from the US releasing most air bubbles 48 underwater in one minute as she holds her breath, deeply submerged in a waterbody. The record was achieved at Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on 12 December 2018.

Read: UAE Building Enters Guinness World Record After Being Demolished In 10 Seconds | Watch

Read: Guinness Record Awarded To World's First 'Star Wars'-inspired Lightsaber | Watch

Longest ramp plunge

Further, in the clip, Geromme Lalanne from France covers the longest ramp on his skateboard, about 4 m (13.1 ft) on the set of L’Été De Tous Les Records in Argeles Gazost, France on 13 July 2004. He plunges underwater as he takes off from the longest ramp ever and plunges underwater.

Most bench presses underwater

Another Greg Wittstock is seen doing most consecutive bench presses underwater with dumbbells. Wittstock achieved the feat at the bottom of a lake in St. Charles, Illinois, US. Subsequently, Bilge Cingigiray from Turkey is doing the longest underwater walk covering a staggering 81.60 m (267 ft 72 in) in one minute, using a single breath.

Mind-blowing feats

Many such mind-blowing feats achieved by the participants left the viewer fascinated as they called the records “exciting and inspiring”. Since shared the video garnered close to 162,350 views, and 4.9k likes. “This is amazing! How do people do these amazing things?”a user wrote. “Superb efforts. Nice work Guinness world data in bringing out these wonderful human abilities. They’re merely wonderful,” another said.

Read: 'I Feel Freedom': US Woman Breaks Guinness World Record For Largest Afro; Watch Video

Read: American Woman Makes Largest Hand-drawn Maze, Bags Guinness World Records

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.