Last Updated:

Hilarious Exchange Between Siblings During Home Quarantine Has People Cracking Up

A Twitter user Fin has shared a picture that showed what his brother said to him while he was quarantined in his room after contracting Coronavirus

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Tweet

IMAGE: Unsplash/gofinurself/Twitter


Siblings around the world share a love-hate relationship and a recent tweet going viral on the internet just prove it. A Twitter user, Fin shared a picture that showed what his brother said to him while he was quarantined at his home after contracting COVID-19. The picture posted by Fin showed a handwritten note slipped in by his brother under the door. 

A hilarious exchange between brothers

The note posted on the microblogging site by Fin, read, "You have cursed this household." Fin shared the post alongside the caption, "Quarantining in my bedroom with Covid when I saw my brother slip a note under my door." Replying to his post, Fin revealed that he had shared the note as he found it hilarious and asked people not to post mean comments. Some of the users asked Fin about his vaccination status, to which he replied that he was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine since April. He added, "You should still get vaccinated cause my covid symptoms aren’t that bad and it’ll help stop most of the spread."

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 445K likes and 37K retweets. Netizens shared their reactions in the comment section. One user commented, "Seems like what I’d do to my sisters. How else are you supposed to show love to siblings if not by harassing them at any given opportunity!" Another user commented, "Glad to hear you are vaccinated and feeling better, your sibling sounds hilarious". While, another wrote, "This is hilarious! I hope you feel better soon".

READ | Father punches shark continuously to save daughter's life in a heroic move; watch

Meanwhile, a Twitter user had no idea that a comical video of her daughter mimicking her would receive such a positive response when she posted it on LinkedIn in April. Three months later, the video has surpassed 5 million likes on Facebook and 15 million views on LinkedIn. Adelle, an 8-year-old from Virginia, can be seen imitating her mother, who was forced to work from home owing to the pandemic. The girl can be seen pretending to be working on her computer at her mother's desk in the 1-minute-23-second footage. 

READ | COVID-19: Baby born during pandemic confuses light post for sanitizer dispenser; watch

IMAGE: Unsplash/gofinurself/Twitter

·

 

READ | Watch: Australian pet dog draws flower on canvas using paintbrush; netizens say 'wow'
READ | Man’s mind-boggling transition clip into random objects leaves netizens puzzled; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND