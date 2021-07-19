Hilarious Exchange Between Siblings During Home Quarantine Has People Cracking Up

Siblings around the world share a love-hate relationship and a recent tweet going viral on the internet just prove it. A Twitter user, Fin shared a picture that showed what his brother said to him while he was quarantined at his home after contracting COVID-19. The picture posted by Fin showed a handwritten note slipped in by his brother under the door.

A hilarious exchange between brothers

The note posted on the microblogging site by Fin, read, "You have cursed this household." Fin shared the post alongside the caption, "Quarantining in my bedroom with Covid when I saw my brother slip a note under my door." Replying to his post, Fin revealed that he had shared the note as he found it hilarious and asked people not to post mean comments. Some of the users asked Fin about his vaccination status, to which he replied that he was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine since April. He added, "You should still get vaccinated cause my covid symptoms aren’t that bad and it’ll help stop most of the spread."

Quarantining in my bedroom with covid when I saw my brother slip a note under my door….. pic.twitter.com/0SiDJU8RJl — Fin (@gofinurself) July 16, 2021

Before y’all comment on this I found it hilarious cause it’s my brother so don’t go and be offended or say that it’s mean — Fin (@gofinurself) July 16, 2021

Also, yes I’ve been fully vaccinated since April with Pfizer. You should still get vaccinated cause my covid symptoms aren’t that bad and it’ll help stop most of the spread. — Fin (@gofinurself) July 16, 2021

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 445K likes and 37K retweets. Netizens shared their reactions in the comment section. One user commented, "Seems like what I’d do to my sisters. How else are you supposed to show love to siblings if not by harassing them at any given opportunity!" Another user commented, "Glad to hear you are vaccinated and feeling better, your sibling sounds hilarious". While, another wrote, "This is hilarious! I hope you feel better soon".

Why did you not get vaccinated it just curiosity — P🏳️‍🌈A🏳️‍🌈T🏳️‍🌈R🏳️‍🌈I🏳️‍🌈C🏳️‍🌈K (@Patrick1921789) July 16, 2021

Aww, isn't that lovely?



...People really don't write enough these days. 🖊️💙 — peter james needham (@pjneedham40) July 17, 2021

Keep the note, wait until he is ill with something, then post it under his door. (And paint a red cross on the outside of the door for good measure.) — Tony Gingell (@tony_gingell2) July 17, 2021

Your brother is hilarious!! Gotta love family, but get better soon. pic.twitter.com/eReGbOHwTB — LarnalynnPro (@LarnalynnPro) July 17, 2021

Seems like what I’d do to my sisters. How else are you supposed to show love to siblings if not by harassing them at any given opportunity! — Harold (@HGFR1986) July 17, 2021

Wow. When my brother had it, he stayed home and I went and bought groceries for him and left them in his porch. — Steph (@StephRosenstein) July 17, 2021

I wanna cursed my sister's friend. he went out to buy food despite having covid-19. he is supposed to quarantine himself 🤬... — walaoeh (@OhhhmmgeeEe) July 17, 2021

This is hilarious! I hope you feel better soon. — Monique (@MSF10710) July 18, 2021

Here I was thinking it was a "how are you feeling" cute supporting sibling moment.... But nope, it was even better~ — 🌸Polina @ Witcher hell again🌸 (@fabledsummoner) July 18, 2021

Meanwhile, a Twitter user had no idea that a comical video of her daughter mimicking her would receive such a positive response when she posted it on LinkedIn in April. Three months later, the video has surpassed 5 million likes on Facebook and 15 million views on LinkedIn. Adelle, an 8-year-old from Virginia, can be seen imitating her mother, who was forced to work from home owing to the pandemic. The girl can be seen pretending to be working on her computer at her mother's desk in the 1-minute-23-second footage.

Crazy - I posted a silly video of my daughter imitating me working on linked in and have 5M+ views 2 days later #workfromhome https://t.co/8QB7x1YPnM — Colleen Chulis (@ColleenChulis) April 18, 2021

IMAGE: Unsplash/gofinurself/Twitter

