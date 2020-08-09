Hilarious Video Of Pig Running With 2 Monkeys Sitting On Its Back Triggers Laughter

A hilarious video which has surfaced on social media has left the netizens into splits. The video shows a pig running hurriedly with two monkeys sitting on him. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video has been aptly captioned as “Bullet Train. (Sound on…)”.

The racing pig

The 9 seconds short clip shows a pig running on a muddy surface when two monkeys swiftly jump on his back. The pig is seen taking rounds on the ground while carrying the two monkeys on his back. The background music adds on to the humorous element of the video. Uploaded on August 9, the video has garnered 9.9K views. The video has managed to gather 1.2K Likes and 200 Retweets and comments.

Netizens cannot stop laughing after watching the video and that is quite evident in the comment section. While few are leaving laughing emoticons, others are comparing this to a movie scene. People have also Retweeted the video with their own captions.

These videos prove that animals have more exciting life than us humans... — Anitha Nithin (@nithin_anitha) August 9, 2020

so this is the spark for some movie scenes where our heros does similar act!? — Arun Govindan (@ArunGovindan5) August 9, 2020

Oh so naughty the monkeys are.... — Parameswaran S R (@param_sr) August 9, 2020

Rafael hai Sir — Balram Shukla (@Balram_Shukl) August 9, 2020

Primates having a superbike ride. https://t.co/OsD0izwHuy — M Merchant 🇮🇳 (@kluzener) August 9, 2020

Passengers know the speed of train 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/WziH17hiPh — Aarti Gupta (@AartiGu26006627) August 9, 2020

This is not the first time a monkey video has gained attention. Few days back, a video of a cheeky monkey taking a nap while sitting under a tree triggered laughter on the internet. The footage opens with a monkey presumably in a forest area, comfortably perched below a towering tree. The animal can be seen concentrating with its eyes closed and serious look on its face as it rests on the wooden block. In no time, the sleepyhead monkey is transported into a deep slumber unperturbed by the events in his vicinity. After several minutes of a nap, the monkey opens its eyes and looks around, pretending to not have slept at all. The footage sparked laughter in the comments as several users could relate to the monkey.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

