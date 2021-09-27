Hilarious Video Of Two Dogs Reacting To Man Barking At Them Goes Viral; WATCH

Dog videos on the Internet never fail to catch interest of the viewers. In the most recent viral video, a man can be seen sitting with his two dogs, Cooper and Skye. He barks at the dogs to see how they react, and one of them begins to bark at him and then kisses him at the end, while the other dog remains silent.

The video was shared by an Instagram user named lifewithkleekai, who frequently shares videos on Instagram with his two dogs. He wrote the caption, "Who do you relate to? Crazy copper or chill Skye." The short clip starts with the robotic voice saying "Barking at my dogs to see their reaction," followed by the man barking at them. The furry dog, Cooper starts woofing at him for few seconds before kissing him. The other with black and white stripes, Skye sits in silence without acknowledging anything.

Netizens were astounded by both of the dog's reaction

As the video was shared four days ago, it has since received 71 thousand views with more than 9 thousand likes. The video has invited a huge number of comments from the netizens who were enthralled to see both the dogs. One of the Instagram users wrote, "I just love how chatty he is I feel like he's trying so hard to tell you something!!" Another person commented, "Skye looks like this is all happening before coffee and she’s had enough of it. Long suffering Skye"

The third comment on the video read, "Skye is so done with copper I mean the eyes just say it all gorgeous doggies"

Dogs helping their owner in cleaning the house

Another video on social media that depicts two dogs assisting their owner in washing the floor has gone viral. The lovely clip of the two dogs was published by an Instagram user named Sterling Newton. Dogs are seen playing with the owner in the video while he tries to clean the house. The action of the dogs has startled netizens. Sterling and Colin, the two pets, are shown rushing behind the owner, attempting to clean the floor on their own. Sterling, the big dog, jumps over the owners' backs as well while Colin wields the broom in a dramatic manner and performs some amusing motions.

Image: Instagram/@lifewithkleekai