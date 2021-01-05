'Hilariously Mean': Man Pranks Girlfriend With Fake Proposal By Getting Down On One Knee

In what netizens are terming as a ‘hilariously mean’ incident, a man pranked his longtime girlfriend by going to down on knees with a jewellery box. While the woman was anticipating a marriage proposal, her lover left her stunned by revealing the inside content of the box. A video of the same has been shared on YouTube and has been viewed by over 3,300 people.

The beginning of the 25-second long video shows that the man is getting down on knee as his girlfriend, expecting a marriage proposal, bursts into tears. “I love you so much, it's been six years. Will you please..,” he said as he opened the jewellery box. However, instead of pulling out a ring, he took out a pair of earrings, “take these earrings?,’ he continues. As the video concludes voice of his girlfriend could be heard saying, “I knew it.”

Read: Stray Dog Gets Teary-eyed After Kind Stranger Feeds Sausages; Watch Emotional Video

Read: 'Worried': Teen Heartbroken After Stranger Finds Missing Puppy But Won’t Give It Back

Another fake proposal

There have been other hilarious cases of fake propsals have happened. In a similar incident, a couple in the US, who were running short of cash staged a fake proposal in a ruse to receive free drinks from kind strangers. Despite only dating for one month, Adam Carroll and his girlfriend Corinne Miller weren't shy about staging a public marriage proposal in full view of customers at an Atlanta bar.

After the fake proposal, the pair managed to score free shots from generous strangers with help from a bartender and customer who were clued into their con. Miller told a UK daily that people started buying them shots and congratulating them for the engagement. She added that it was hilarious and definitely a great way to get free drinks. The couple then moved onto their second bar, where they were treated to celebratory drinks in honour of their fake engagement.

Read: US Couple Fakes Marriage Proposal For Free Drinks From Strangers

Read: Homeless Man Breaks Down When Stranger Offers Help; Watch Heartwarming Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.