Himachal CM Jairam Thakur Performs Traditional 'Naati' Dance With Students In Mandi; WATCH

At an event at the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital Nerchowk, Sundarnagar district, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur danced a ‘Naati’ dance with the students. The CM was there to address medical students on the occasion of the closing ceremony of their college festival.

In a tweet later, Jairam Thakur proudly expressed how the hospital provided services to people who came from different parts of the state in the government-run prestigious institution. In the tweet, he wrote that the hospital provides service to people who came from various districts like Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul, and Spiti.

NAATI dance and its importance

Traditional folk melodies heard in the Indian subcontinent's Western and Central Hills are referred to as Naati. It is mostly found in the Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand states. In the districts of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Uttarkashi, Dehradun, and Tehri Garhwal, Nati is traditionally performed. Kullvi Nati, Mahasuvi Nati, Sirmauri Nati, Kinnauri Nati, Jaunpuri Nati, Seraji Nati, Karsogi Nati, Chuhari Nati, Barada Nati, and Bangani Nati are some of the Nati styles performed.

The Nati dance is the state's most well-known folk dance. Despite increasing industrialization, Himachal Pradesh has preserved its rich traditional culture. This region's mountains and valleys are represented in its dance genres. A group of individuals performs it with the help of musicians. Men and women make up the dance troupe, which is usually led by a man wielding a fly whisk. The dancing group's attire is inspired by the gaddi or Himachali nomads. A woolen robe with yards of sashes fastened on the lower back is worn by men. They also wear a Himachali topi or cap with flowers on the topmost section, which is symbolic.