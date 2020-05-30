Himachal Pradesh: Terrifying video shows difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations

A recent video clip of car traversing through a dangerous road in Himachal Pradesh has left netizens with goosebumps. The short clip, which was shared on Twitter by Indian Revenue Service officer Ankur Rapria has been viewed over 41 thousand times. Meanwhile, the officer found the incredibly rocky road as the perfect embodiment of the saying "Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations" and wrote it in the caption.

The nearly one-minute-long clip shows a mountainous and narrow road near Sach pass in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. Filmed from inside a car, the clip features sweeping views of the snow-covered valley below as well as a waterfall which the car crosses on the way. In his tweet, Rapria also revealed that it was a rare road which remained covered with snow for eight to nine months every year.

Difficult Road often leads to beautiful destinations.

Near Sach Pass, Chamba, HP

Not a regular road, covered with snow for 8-9 months. pic.twitter.com/PEyI86pLek — Ankur Rapria, IRS (@ankurrapria11) May 28, 2020

Since shared, the clip has received over 2.6k likes and nearly 700 retweets. The post has also been flooded by comments wherein netizens narrated experiences of travelling through similar tracks. Many others, meanwhile, were terrified and said that it was not for the 'faint-hearted'

A road not for the faint hearted — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) May 29, 2020

This is terrifying. But Himachal Pradesh is one of the most beautiful and mesmerising place in India.#HimachalPradesh — Narendra Parihar (@narenp_1357) May 28, 2020

Almost ditto to the road leading to Pangi Himachal from Paddar in Kishtwar . A drive which shall thrill u . A road which challenges and checks your driving skills — vishesh paul mahajan (@MahajanPaul) May 28, 2020

Drove on these kind of roads on the way to Spiti and beyond. It was an experience of a lifetime.

Would be chanting under my breath for dear life! — Fragrantwhirlwind (@WickedWitch74) May 28, 2020

I had an adrenaline rush seeing this . — Swetha Srinivasan (@swethasrini1511) May 28, 2020

This post comes amid good news for adventure junkies. Ace mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya, who scaled Mount Everest with her grit and determination, recently announced that she would soon be launching a mountaineering institute for aspiring climbers in Madhya Pradesh. She made the announcement on 67th International Everest Day, which is observed on May 29 in memory of the feat achieved by Nepal's Tenzing Norgay and New Zealand's Edmund Hillary on this day in 1953.

