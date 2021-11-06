There is no denying the fact that cats and kittens present the most adorable acts and at the same time, they are quite popular for sitting in the weirdest places. A cat video is doing the rounds on social media platforms, where a Himalayan cat is seen sitting comfortably on the door, which is possibly the highest point in the room. The video opens to show a furry cat sitting on the top of the door staring at the camera, while the cat owner is heard saying, "Look at this distinguished gentleman".

'Distinguished gentleman': Himalayan cat sits on top of the door; Netizens left in splits

Interestingly, the cat is also seen wagging its tail to show the happiness of sitting so high. What is even more amusing in the video is the door, which has no climbing facility but the cat manages to somehow sit at the top. Shared by a pet lover's account, the video was captioned as, "Am I sitting high?". Well, the caption makes every sense because, looking at the cat's reaction, it looks exactly the same. Since the video went online, it has garnered huge views and thousands of likes, with a flood of comments.

The share has prompted other users to post their views on the video. One Instagrammer who saw the video wrote, "Very distinguished and talented! I bet no one can pull off such balance!". A second person said, "Hello Mr…"You are beautiful". A third user said, "I bet it's a comfortable seat." Another commenter wrote, "..." um, uh, there was a reason I came up here-but what was it?! "Can Lil help my hoomin? "

Image: Instagram/@Jimmy_sophie_mimi