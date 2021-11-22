Buddhist Monks Dance To 'Aila Re Aila'; Win Internet In Viral Video | Watch

Every day, several videos are circulated on the internet that capture the attention of netizens. In some of the videos shared on social media, people showcase their talent from dancing to singing. The latest inclusion to the list is a video that has surfaced on the internet which shows a group of monks dancing to the song, Aila Re Aila, from the movie, Sooryavanshi. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens who shared their reactions to the clip.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a user that goes by the name monks_himalayan. In the video, the group of monks can be seen performing some incredible moves to the Aila Re Aila song. The video shows six monks shaking a leg to the song from Sooryavanshi and the video ends with the monks showcasing some random dance moves. Watch the video here:

Video of dancing monks garner over 6,800 likes

Since being posted, the video has gathered over 6,800 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amazed by the energetic dance moves, took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, “Wow so energetic dance.” Another user commented, “You guys are superb every time.” A third user wrote “Full on rock all are my fav person. (sic)” Check out more reactions here:

The Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe has created a huge impact on social media thanks to its catchy tune and beautiful vocals by Yohani. Everyone, from celebrities to children, has performed to the song on social media posts.

Notably, two of the monks in the video had previously performed on the song Manike Mage Hithe. In the video, they can be seen shaking a leg to the Sri Lankan number. The unique dance video of the monks continues to win hearts on the internet. The monks have also performed on the songs Ramulu Ramula and Vaathi. Watch the videos here:

(Image: @monks_himalayan/Instagram)