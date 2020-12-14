Hitler’s Rumoured Pet Alligator To Be Preserved Forever, Will Be Displayed In Russian Zoo

An alligator, which is rumoured to have been the personal pet of Adolf Hitler, is now being preserved for posterity after dying this year at Moscow Zoo. According to DailyMail, the 84-year-old reptile was found by British soldiers in Berlin after the Second World War and then passed to the Red Army. While taking to Twitter, The State Darwin Museum said that the alligator named Saturn was taken to Soviet capital in 1946 and became an icon of Moscow Zoo for generations of children.

The caption read, "Legendary #alligator #Saturn has moved to the permanent exhibition #Darwin's Museum. At the end of May, the #MoscowZoo entrusted us to immortalize the memory of the alligator Saturn. He was, without exaggeration, a legend of the Zoo and had seen a lot in his lifetime”.

Легендарный #аллигатор #Сатурн переехал в постоянную экспозицию #дарвиновскиймузей. В конце мая #Московскийзоопарк доверил нам увековечить память об аллигаторе Сатурне. Он был, без преувеличения, легендой Зоопарка и многое на своем веку повидал. pic.twitter.com/X7Z15ndXJq — State Darwin Museum (@darwinmuseum) December 10, 2020

After his demise, the alligator’s skin was donated to the city’s Darwin Museum and after work by taxidermists, the reptile is now set to go on display in the New Year when COVID-19 restrictions are eased. Saturn is known to be a pre-war star attraction at Berlin Zoo in Nazi Germany. While speaking to the media outlet, Dmitry Vasilyev, who is a vet at the Zoo, said that there is "no doubt" that Hitler admired the alligator.

‘Second birth of Saturn’

As per reports, Saturn died in May, shortly after the 75th anniversary of the tyrant’s defeat. He was born in the wild in Mississippi in 1936 before being caught and shipped to the Berlin Zoo. There are a number of mysteries over Saturn’s whereabouts after Berlin was bombed in 1943.

One theory suggests that Saturn hid in the basements, dark corners and sewage drain after the bombing. Another theory suggests that he was in the menagerie of a senior Nazi. Back in the 1990s, Saturn is also believed to witness the Soviet collapse and reports also said that he had “tears in his eyes” when tanks shot the nearby Russian parliament because it reminded him of the bombing of Berlin.

The museum reportedly said that the installation of Saturn in the permanent exhibition is the culmination of six months of work by the taxidermists. The officials said that no reptile of the museum so far has such a rich biography. Museum official Dmitry Miloserdov called Saturn’s installation “the second birth” of the reptile.

