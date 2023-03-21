Last Updated:

Elon Musk Reacts To Tesla's 'epic' Light Show For Naatu Naatu Post Oscar Win

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently reacted to the light show put by the company in New Jersey after RRR's chartbuster song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar.

Written By
Hardika Gupta
naatu naatu

Image: AP


Tesla recently put up a light show after RRR's chartbuster song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar. The video went viral in no time.  Now, the company's CEO Elon Musk has reacted to the viral video. 

The official Twitter account of RRR movie shared a video that has now received Musk's reaction. He took to the comment section of the video and dropped two red heart emojis. Take a look at Elon Musk's reaction:

To this, the official handle of RRR movie replied, "We paid our love to @elonmusk." This sweet exchange between the businessman and the RRR team was loved by the fans. While one commented, "Elon Musk also loves Naatu Naatu." Another one wrote, "This is absolute goosebumps by Tesla."

Tesla puts up a light show post Naatu Naatu Oscar win

The Naatu Naatu fever has gripped New Jersey. To pay tribute post the song's Oscar win, Tesla put up a light show in New Jersey. The official Twitter account of RRR movie shared a video wherein the headlights of more than 100 cars were in-sync with the beats of Naatu Naatu. Sharing the video, they wrote, "@Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of #Oscar Winning Song #NaatuNaatu in New Jersey. Thank you for all the love. #RRRmovie @Tesla @elonmusk."

Take a look at the video: 

Tesla was quick to re-share the video and wrote, "Schedule your light show on multiple vehicles simultaneously to create an epic festival of lights." Take a look at the tweet below: 

Naatu Naatu won a golden statuette in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023. The song scripted history after it became the first Telugu and Indian production song to win an award at the 95th Academy Awards.

First Published:
COMMENT