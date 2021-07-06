Hoards Of Tourists Throng Manali Amid COVID, Pictures Go Viral As Netizens Raise Concerns

With the second wave of COVID-19 showing signs of ebbing, and with the onset of relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, domestic travel to the hills has shot up. To gain respite from the deadly heatwave, people from the plains have decided to flock around to cooler destinations in Himachal Pradesh. As soon as the state opened up its borders and uplifted travel restrictions, tourism in its well-known destinations like-- Manali & Dharamshala thrived, so much so that it is now being seen as a cause of worry.

Recently, many pictures from the hills surfaced, where a large number of people can be seen flouting COVID-19 protocols. Amid the speculations and fear of the country being hit by the third COVID-19 wave soon, the over-crowding of places is being seen as a precursor to it. This has prompted worries among locals and the administration, and on the other, it has become fodder for memes on the net.

Pics from #Manali, where beds are running out in hotels. If we go on like this, soon there will be another episode of "No beds in Hospital" will hit the reality soon!



I know it's hard not to go out and all, but people this pandemic is a real nightmare. Please be responsible 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/174HoHG48F — 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@suchisoundlover) July 4, 2021

Health Ministry also expressed its concern on the issue on Tuesday, “Pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour.” Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR said during the health ministry’s briefing.



Pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour: Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR pic.twitter.com/QI1Uie29UP — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021



Netizens flood social media with memes on Manali Viral picture

Not just this, people on the internet too expressed their concerns, anger, disappointment on the issue.



The tourist footfall has been swamped up due to the removal of RT-PCR negative test reports and the availability of an e-pass to enter the state has also been withdrawn. As per PTI, the Shimla hotel and restaurant association president Sanjay Sood told that the withdrawal of the condition of the negative RT-PCR report and e-Covid pass to enter the state gave a boost to tourist footfall.

Mohinder Seth, president of the Tourism Industry Stakeholder Association told PTI, “The occupancy in the hotels remains between 60 and 90 per cent during weekends, while on other days it remains around 40-45 per cent."

With the coronavirus curve settling downwards, the COVID-19 restrictions have been eased in the country, but to escape the risk of the third wave and for better days to come, we need to follow the COVID protocols strictly.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.