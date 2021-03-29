Holi 2021: Netizens Paint Twitter With Colourful Memes; Reality Washes Off Expectations

Quick links:
The recent surge of coronavirus cases has not only led to scaled-down Holi celebrations but also the complete cancellation of the festivities in some parts of the country. The festival of Holi is widely known for its colours and sweets. While earlier it was ubiquitous to see people rubbing colours on each other and greeting people with sweets and snacks, this year celebrations are more or less virtual and the restrictions have now triggered a new trend on social media-Digital Holi.
From dishing out hilarious memes to rib-tickling jokes, netizens have left no stone unturned to take a dig at virus-infected festivities. While many reckoned that it was pointless to get up from the bed, others flooded the internet with pictures of delicacies and sweets. "I see gujiya everywhere I go," quipped a user. Yet, another group of people shared hilarious 'before and after pictures of themselves. Have a look:
#holi2021March 18, 2021
Someone: Bhai sirf teeka lagaoga.
Me After 5min: pic.twitter.com/rtZD1FvA6F
*Girls in Holi*March 26, 2021
Expectations. Reality pic.twitter.com/OTFnaDRq47
( During Holi )— Vk Memes (@Memesbyvishal) March 23, 2021
Everybody Each Other : pic.twitter.com/5FxIxx5lce
Don't worry, we still love you! ðŸ˜Š— SocialKraft (@social_kraft) March 9, 2020
ðŸ¥³@TheAaryanKartik
.
.#holimemes #happyholi #holi2020ðŸŽ¨ #kartikaryan #Memes #memesdaily #memesðŸ˜‚ #meme #India #festivalmemes #holiindianfestival #socialkraft #digitalmarketingagency pic.twitter.com/DaDzQGrk6z
My mom waking me up at 10 AM: uth aur dekh baahar bache holi khel rahe hai....— Helly Shah Memes (@HellyMemes) March 29, 2021
My reaction:#HellyShah | #SleepIsBAE pic.twitter.com/7MP2QYRBH7
Wishing you a very Happy Holiâœ¨#Holimemes pic.twitter.com/VHhXtoEv67— Shagun Sharma (@shaggywritess) March 29, 2021
Open image please ðŸ˜ðŸ¥º#Holimemes pic.twitter.com/hN7EpJKMoU— professor (@_Kalpesh_lohar_) March 27, 2021
Happy Holiâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/f8fvzkHmSd— sÊœÉªá´ á´œ â™¡ (@Shivu_Memes) March 28, 2021
Wish you a very Happy Holi! Guys..ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/YoPmv2YKD0— Bck_trolls_and_memes (@BckAnd) March 28, 2021
#Holi2021— aBhi Sharma ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ à¤œà¤®à¤¦à¤—à¥à¤¨à¤¿ ðŸš© (@Shivholicabhi) March 24, 2021
Holi special Memes ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/fPKjnzzE8m
Sad Reacts Only ðŸ˜¶— PatnaBeats (@_PatnaBeats) March 29, 2021
In solidarity with ones who couldn't come to their home this Holi.
.#Meme #instamemes #holi #holikadahan #happyholi #Trending #Trendingmeme #memes #Patna #Bihar #PatnaBeats pic.twitter.com/g6LRAsGwa4
#HappyHoli— Ø±ÙˆÙ…Ø§Ù†Ø§ (@RomanaRaza) March 29, 2021
Before 8 am After 8 am pic.twitter.com/TmYvZpoykq
Bura na Mano holi hainðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ it's holi guys!!!!— âœœ°.Ava.°âœœ (@apzmoa_) March 29, 2021
STREAM CROWN TO 100M pic.twitter.com/HeMFyrXVi2
This year Holi is being celebrated on March 29. The festival of Holi is widely known for its colours and sweets. While it is traditionally a Hindu festival, Holi has now truly become a social gathering wherein people of all communities join the celebration happily. Sweets like Gujiya, Rasgulla, Laddu etc are very commonly found in households celebrating Holi. The ancient Hindu festival has grown in popularity across the world in the past few years and the story behind it is still one of India’s most popular folklore.
Indian states are currently battling a resurgence in COVID-19 infection with the emergence of new mutations. As per the Ministry of Health, there are 521808 cases of COVID-19 currently active in the country. While 11355993 people have already lost their lives since the outbreak occurred last year. Additionally, a total of 6,05,30,435 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.
