Holi 2021: Netizens Paint Twitter With Colourful Memes; Reality Washes Off Expectations

The recent surge of coronavirus cases has not only led to scaled-down Holi celebrations but also the complete cancellation of the festivities in some parts of the country. The festival of Holi is widely known for its colours and sweets. While earlier it was ubiquitous to see people rubbing colours on each other and greeting people with sweets and snacks, this year celebrations are more or less virtual and the restrictions have now triggered a new trend on social media-Digital Holi.

Holi on Twitter

From dishing out hilarious memes to rib-tickling jokes, netizens have left no stone unturned to take a dig at virus-infected festivities. While many reckoned that it was pointless to get up from the bed, others flooded the internet with pictures of delicacies and sweets. "I see gujiya everywhere I go," quipped a user. Yet, another group of people shared hilarious 'before and after pictures of themselves. Have a look:

Holi: Festival Of Colours

This year Holi is being celebrated on March 29. The festival of Holi is widely known for its colours and sweets. While it is traditionally a Hindu festival, Holi has now truly become a social gathering wherein people of all communities join the celebration happily. Sweets like Gujiya, Rasgulla, Laddu etc are very commonly found in households celebrating Holi. The ancient Hindu festival has grown in popularity across the world in the past few years and the story behind it is still one of India’s most popular folklore.

COVID-19 in India

Indian states are currently battling a resurgence in COVID-19 infection with the emergence of new mutations. As per the Ministry of Health, there are 521808 cases of COVID-19 currently active in the country. While 11355993 people have already lost their lives since the outbreak occurred last year. Additionally, a total of 6,05,30,435 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

