Holi 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik's Vibrant Sand Art Gives 'message Of Health & Happiness'

On the joyous occasion of Holi, Indian Sand Artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has wished everyone in his own special way. He has created a beautiful sand art while giving out a message of celebrating safe Holi amid the ongoing pandemic. Through his sand art, he gave out messages, "Stay Safe" and "Play Safe".

Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Holi

Sudarsan Pattnaik has shared the picture of his artwork on his on Twitter alongside the caption, "Let the colors of Holi spread the message of health and happiness. My SandArt with message “Stay Safe, Play Safe" at Puri beach in Odisha. The sand art features a man and a woman wearing face mask and they are at some distance from each other. This signified the importance of wearing the mask during the celebration of festival. The sand art created on Puri beach in Odisha also includes plates of colours in the front. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 4000 likes and several retweets. Netizens took to the comments section to wish the artist a happy Holi. One user wrote, "Awesome art". Another user wrote, "Happy and safe Holi". Check out some netizens reactions.

Happy Holi sir ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Jai Bharat ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ™ (@JaiBhar89887744) March 29, 2021

Happy Holi brother @sudarsansand .. beautiful art and massage — Akash (@Bindaas__akash) March 29, 2021

May this Holi fill your whole life with colours, happiness and prosperity! May you have a joyous and contented life filled with happiness! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Holi. — Madhusmita Mohapatra (@M_Mohapatra93) March 29, 2021

So beautiful sand art with beautiful msg — ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³Archana Bhalla (@ArchanaBhalla1) March 29, 2021

Awesome Artâœï¸ — Suchi Sharma (@Suchi_sharma_) March 28, 2021

(Image Credits: Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter)