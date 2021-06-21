'Home-made Drone': Video Of Man Flying On Gigantic Drone Leaves Netizens Stunned | Watch

While the Coronavirus pandemic has rendered huge losses, it has also given people a chance to harness their skills and passions. From turning their backyards into animal restaurants to conceptualising useful gadgets, people from across the world have flooded the internet with their creativity over the past year. However, one man took it to a whole new level after he developed a rideable drone at his home and also took a flight onto it later.

The tale of the unnamed man’s unmatched engineering skills started doing rounds of the internet after a video of him was shared on Reddit. In the 59-second video clip, the man could be seen sitting in the middle of his gigantic drone. As the video progresses, he is seen rising up in the air and then moving back and forth before finally descending to the ground. “Home-made working rideable drone,” the user who shared the clip wrote on Reddit.

Since shared, the Iron-man like innovation has left the internet flabbergasted with the video garnering over 67.3 up likes till now. Additionally, it has also racked up nearly 1.3 thousand comments. “You did it!!!! 100% of the neighbours on your block now hate you!’ joked a user. Except for one, the one the constructor hates, because he points out that technically if it's manned, it's not a drone,” opined a second user. Meanwhile, a third user commented, “Really though, how much louder than a lawnmower is this?.” "Lmao the swing set looks like it’s trying to leave," quipped a fourth user.

Mystery flights

While this man took a short flight in his neighbourhood, another unidentified man was seen flying on a jetpack near Los Angeles airport. The man was flying approximately 3000ft above ground near to where the planes land at the airport, according to the pilots who saw him flying. Within ten minutes, another pilot also reported seeing a man with a jetpack on, flying near his plane. According to a report by BBC, pilots of two separate aircraft, noticed another man flying with a jetpack near the Los Angeles airport and reported the incident to the air traffic controller. The first pilot on American Airline flight 1997 from Philadelphia informed the officers about the man in a jetpack around 1830 local time.

Image: Reddit.com/U/mechanicopposite4455

