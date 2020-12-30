Homeless Man Breaks Down When Stranger Offers Help; Watch Heartwarming Video

A video of a stranger helping a homeless window washer who was in dire need of funds to buy himself a pair of glasses at Walmart has left the Internet teary-eyed. The window washer who could make some $11 as a living by washing the window panes and car shields was moved with the generosity displayed by a stranger when he donated $500 to the man to buy spectacles. In a video which is now being widely circulated across social media, including YouTube, and TikTok, the humble man expresses gratitude and indebtedness to the kind helper at a local convenience store, who, he described, came to rescue him out of a financial misery amid a very tough year.

Initially, the unidentified man who made a few dollars cleaning the windows appeared to be fairly pleased with the amount. But clearly, the money was insufficient for him to be able to afford the glasses. In the clip shared online, the good samaritan walks to the man and in a kind gesture hands him the money that he was so desperately in need of. The man was instantly touched by the noble act and hugged the stranger, weeping tears of joy. The footage garnered more than 2.5 million times on social media as it was originally posted by the TikTok star @akramadinas. “When he said $11 my heart broke,” the star wrote in the caption of the footage that made immense impact on the viewers.

Netizens 'moved' by stranger's generosity

Admiring the stranger’s good deed, a user wrote, “You gave him more than just glasses, you gave him hope.” Another wrote on TikTok, “This is what rich people should be doing, and if I get rich ima help people out so much.” The third said, “All the best of luck to this man as he finally gets the glasses he needs: a basic need.” While the year of the pandemic had laid off many from the jobs and had wreaked havoc on the daily wage workers struggling to make ends meet for their survival an amount of $500 meant a lot to the poor homeless man.

