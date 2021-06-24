Hong Kong: Wild Boar Hitches Ride In Subway, Switches Train To Avoid Being Caught | Watch

Animal-Human encounters are always intriguing, especially when they happen in metropolitans. In one such incident, a wild boar was caught hitching a ride in a Hong Kong Subway. The amusing incident took place at Quarry Bay MTR station, where the animal not only managed to catch but also switch different trains. Several photos and videos of the incident surfaced on the internet leaving people bewildered.

One of them was a 27-second clip posted on Facebook by Non-Profit Organisation Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group. In the video, the visibly panicked animal is seen running in the aisle of the train as onlookers scream. Later, speaking about the incident, Subway officials told Hong Kong local media that animal switched trains at Victoria Harbour station to evade the transit employees pursuing it. At last, the second train was diverted to a depot where officials from the agriculture, fisheries and conservation department caught the animal. In the aftermath, the wild boar was released in the wild.

'How did piggy get there?'

Meanwhile, the video of the incident has created a stir on the internet and has garnered a plethora of reactions from netizens. While some were concerned about the wild creature’s safety, others were curious to know how the animal got in. “How did little piggy get there?” commented a user. “He was just trying to get down to LKF like everyone else,’ quipped another. “Poor little thing. Must be very stressed!’ wrote a third user meanwhile.

A video showing a monkey roaming inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train recently surfaced on social media. The clip shared by user @AjayDorby and @Ananth_IRAS has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the monkey is seen roaming around in the carriage. Before sitting quietly next to a commuter, the simian is seen standing on the seat and taking a look out of the window. A person can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro. The commuter, who shot the clip, also added, “Bandar ko bhi mask pehna do (Give the monkey a mask)”.

Image: Pixabay/ wildboarconcerngroup/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.