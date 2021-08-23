Last Updated:

Horse Runs Along US-41 Highway In Indiana After Escaping From Racetrack; Netizens React

A racehorse, who had escaped from a horsetrack was found running along the highway at Evansville in Indiana. Later, it was caught by the police and horsemen.

Horse

A video has gone viral on Twitter recently. A 13-second clip was put out which shows a horse running on the highway. The clip is 13 seconds long and shows a racehorse that had managed to escape. It was running along a highway at Evansville in Indiana. People going by in their vehicles were shocked and recorded the incident. The video was posted on Twitter and soon after, it went viral.

Horse ran along US-41 highway in Indiana after running away from the racetrack 

The horse was eventually caught by some policemen along with some Ellis Park horsemen. They calmed down the house and secured her. As per reports, the horse was to take part in a race that day. Before that could occur, the horse bucked her rider and went on the US-41 highway. Bold and Bossy is the horse's name. According to a source, Bold and Bossy bolted from Ellis Park in Henderson only minutes before the race was set to begin because another horse reportedly began bucking and playing. Bold and Bossy collapsed as a result of the commotion and fled away without her rider Miguel Mena, according to trainer Michael Ann Ewing.

Horse caught and secured by police; Netizens speak out for animal rights and banning of horseracing 

Many then got onto their trucks to chase the two-year-old horse. However, miles later, she was caught by a couple of Ellis Park horsemen and police officers, who secured the animal and calmed her down, as per a report. Though it is not clear whether the horse would take part in another race, it was told that the horse can run. Netizens have been writing about the horse, wanting it to be free and demanding that the horse not be put back into the racing industry. 

