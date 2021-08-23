Horse Runs Along US-41 Highway In Indiana After Escaping From Racetrack; Netizens React

A video has gone viral on Twitter recently. A 13-second clip was put out which shows a horse running on the highway. The clip is 13 seconds long and shows a racehorse that had managed to escape. It was running along a highway at Evansville in Indiana. People going by in their vehicles were shocked and recorded the incident. The video was posted on Twitter and soon after, it went viral.

Bold and Bossy, loose on the interstate pic.twitter.com/Ys5CkI5L7y — HORSE RACING 100 (@HORSERACING1002) August 21, 2021

Horse ran along US-41 highway in Indiana after running away from the racetrack

The horse was eventually caught by some policemen along with some Ellis Park horsemen. They calmed down the house and secured her. As per reports, the horse was to take part in a race that day. Before that could occur, the horse bucked her rider and went on the US-41 highway. Bold and Bossy is the horse's name. According to a source, Bold and Bossy bolted from Ellis Park in Henderson only minutes before the race was set to begin because another horse reportedly began bucking and playing. Bold and Bossy collapsed as a result of the commotion and fled away without her rider Miguel Mena, according to trainer Michael Ann Ewing.

It appears Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham came to the rescue. That’s my Sheriff! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/V0ZkdWY1H7 — Thomas Clowers (@tclowers23) August 21, 2021

Horse caught and secured by police; Netizens speak out for animal rights and banning of horseracing

Many then got onto their trucks to chase the two-year-old horse. However, miles later, she was caught by a couple of Ellis Park horsemen and police officers, who secured the animal and calmed her down, as per a report. Though it is not clear whether the horse would take part in another race, it was told that the horse can run. Netizens have been writing about the horse, wanting it to be free and demanding that the horse not be put back into the racing industry.

The beautiful horses are running away because they don’t like to be subjected to unethical races that puts them in jeopardy of being injured, tired or beaten! That is a strong message the horse is sending! Horses are absolutely breathtaking! Be kind please! So sad! — Alexis Stevens (@AlexisStevens02) August 21, 2021

