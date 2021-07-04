Horticulturists Grow 121 Varieties Of Mangoes On Single Tree In UP's Saharanpur

In a flabbergasting experiment, horticulturists in Uttar Pradesh have managed to grow 121 different varieties of Mangoes on a single tree. They have done the same using the process of grafting, which involves joining plant tissues together. The 15-year-old tree, with its mangoes, has now become a local attraction in Saharanpur and attracts scores of people every day.

The variety of mangoes grown on the tree include Dussehri, Langra, Chaunsa, Ramkela, Amrapali, Saharanpur Arun, Saharanpur Varun, Saharanpur Saurabh, Saharanpur Gaurav, and the local Saharanpur Rajiv. Additionally, Lucknow Safeda, Pusa Surya, Rataul, Kalmi Maldah Mango, Bombay, Smith, Mangifera Jalonia, Gola Bulandshahr, Laranku, LR Special, Alampur Benisha and Asojia Deoband are also grown on the tree. According to ANI, the horticulturists have been conducting experiments for the past five years. They wanted to develop new varieties of mangoes and experiment with their taste.

"The purpose of the experiment was to research new varieties of mangoes. Saharanpur is already a leading name in mango production. Mango horticulture is done extensively in the fruit belt of the district. Due to which research has also been done on new varieties of mango here," Bhanu Prakash Ram, Joint Director, Horticulture and Training Centre, Saharanpur, told news agency ANI.

Saharanpur | Horticulturists grow 121 varieties of mangoes in single tree through grafting



We're working on new species so that better varieties of mangoes can be produced. People can also use this technique: Bhanu Prakash Ram, Joint Director, Horticulture & Training Centre pic.twitter.com/eOCLwLZa1J — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2021

How were different varieties grown?

Reckoning that people could also try this method, Ram explained the process of cultivating the varieties on a single tree. He said that the team picked a mango tree. They then planted different mangoes on the branches of the native tree. Soon saplings of different varieties started sprouting on the tree. He also revealed that the department appointed a nurseryin-charge for taking care of the tree.

"We are working on new species so that better varieties of mangoes can be produced. People can also use this technique," Ram told ANI.

India is one of the leading exporters of mango and produces more than 1,500 varieties of the sweet summer fruit. Out of the aforementioned, roughly 1,000 varieties are cultivated for commercial processes. States of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal are amongst the top mango producing states, according to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

Image: ANI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.