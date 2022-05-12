Amidst severe warnings of heatwave conditions being reported across various states since March, as civilians remain indoors and look out for measures to evade the heat surge, it has, however, failed to dampen the spirits of wedding festivities. While there is no dearth of ideas when it comes to Indians, as they have a unique 'jugaad' to every problem. As of now, an innovative idea of using a thresher machine as a cooling system is wowing the internet.

In a recent viral video, the hosts of a wedding party fetched a creative idea and installed a seed threshing machine on a shallow make-shift pool. Putting some basic physics, they took the agricultural machine to speed up the process of separating grains from the husk or straw to spread cool air inside the tent. The video showed people in a function enjoying the cool breeze from the machine.

The video was shared on Twitter by an IPS officer Awanish Sharan. He wrote, "Welcoming the people of wedding procession with the air of thresher. Awesome idea (translated from hindi)" while sharing the video. The video has grabbed the attention of many on social media. Previously, a viral video of an innovative idea showed a wedding procession moving down a road carrying a massive yellow sunshade that covers all the members in the procession. The sunshade was carried to beat the heat.

Netizens call it 'good Indian jugaad'

The viral video was shared on May 10 and since then it has garnered 254.5k views accompanied by a plethora of likes and comments. The post has also prompted some interesting comments from netizens. "This work can be done only in India", a user wrote. Meanwhile, a second user commented, "Wah...kya baat hey...socha na tha kabhi...turant isey main bhi apney yahaan chaloo karoonga". A third user wrote, "Wah kya baat hai, good Indian jugaad... An innovative way..".

