Housewife Wins Rs 1 Crore From Lottery Ticket That Cost Rs 100 In Punjab

A woman from Amritsar won Rs 1 crore cash prize from a lottery ticket that she bought for Rs 100. Housewife Renu Chauhan, the lucky winner, submitted the documents to the State Lotteries Department on Thursday to avail her mega cash prize, the statement government said in a statement.

"My husband runs a cloth shop in Amritsar and this bumper prize money will be a great help so that our family can lead a smooth life,” ANI quoted the excited Renu, who hails from a middle-class family, as saying. She called her unforeseen victory ‘a blessing of god’, adding that the huge sum of money will help her struggling family in numerous ways.

A spokesperson from the Punjab State Lotteries Department told ANI that the lottery results were announced on February 11, and the winner, Renu Chauhan submitted her documents today. “The winner of Ticket D-12228, has submitted the documents today and the prize money will be credited to the winner's account soon," the official, on condition of anonymity told the news agency.

Cash relief for daily wage workers

Earlier, similarly, a daily wage worker had won the humongous cash prize of Rs 1.5 crore after he bought a lottery ticket from his minimal wage of Rs 250. Manoj Kumar from Punjab’s local brick kiln near Sangrur district and his wife Raj Kaur was overwhelmed after they found that they had won such a huge cash prize. The money, Manoj told news agencies, had made a huge difference in the lives of the couple and their 4 kids. Manoj’s wife, Kaur, described her agony to ANI saying that the couple was devastated and financially challenged as the crops that they harvested in a village in the Narwana district of Haryana were destroyed each year due to the floods.

Like Manoj, a painter last year by name of Sanjeev Kumar had won the Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper. Kumar bought the lottery ticket while he was returning from Nangal town of Punjab with his son, who he took for medical treatment Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. As Kumar was in financial constraint, he decided to invest in the lottery, which he won in the draw organized at Ludhiana in November. Kumar worked as a plumber and an electrician and was the sole bread earner of the family of five.

(Image Credit: Unsplash/ representative image)

