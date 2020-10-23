‘How It Started Vs How It’s Going’ Trend About Making Sleeping Mats Inspires Netizens

A woman’s post about the evolution of her DIY skill as she partook in the internet’s popular trend "How It Started Vs. How It's Going” that revolves around one’s personal growth and achievements with time has left the internet amused. Sharing her journey, wherein she crocheted at least 10 sleeping mats before the year 2020 winded up, Em posted a motivational Twitter thread about her step by step progress. In her posts on Twitter, Em shared an image wherein she can be seen surrounded by a heap of plastic bag yarns and some plastic bags. “How it started vs How it’s going,” she wrote in the caption of the post that amassed nearly 7.3k retweets.

While the latest social media trend has triggered many side-by-side hilarious responses, Em’s story of designing the mats for presumably those who hadn’t had the privilege to sleep on comfortable mattresses or perhaps one for her own family to cozy up during winters has won laurels. In a series of tweets, the woman flaunting the brown and black mats folded neatly explains that she paid $153 every 3 months for a PO Box delivery of plastic bags. She further shared a tweet in which she is conversing with another lady about how she designed the mats, sending her a bedroll tutorial video.

The woman politely asks if anyone would volunteer. Meanwhile, several interested individuals joined the thread, saying, that they would want to try the skill, inspired by Em. A user even wrote that he wanted to help the local homeless, and sought Em’s help. “This is awesome! Amazing job, bet takes a lot of patience,” one other appreciated Em’s caliber.

Swooned by woman’s skill

The woman is seen using the grocery shopping-like bags and supply of ‘plarn’ to convert it into multipurpose bedrolls or mats. As one other user had mentioned, the mats are widely helpful to distribute to the homeless population as they are mostly waterproof, transportable without hassle, and give protection against the cold concrete. Blanket Melbourne and The Melbourne Period Project in Melbourne and Essentials for Women in Perth in the US are some of the NGOs that crocheted barns into mats for the needy and later distributed. Internet was swooned by the woman’s skills, as many compared her efficacy of design to their grandmother’s expertise.

In order to continue receiving bags I pay $153 every 3 months for a PO Box. If you’d like to help I have stickers for sale for $2 shipped! Dm me with your address if you’d like one!

Cashapp: $emilybeikman

Venmo: Emily-Beikman-1 pic.twitter.com/wcYIi7NUcm — Em🥀 (@embeikman) October 20, 2020

How so you do this? I am very interested. — Love Our Mother Ⓥ (@LoveOurMother1) October 20, 2020

My grandma used to make these. She passed away last summer but I’ve been thinking about her a lot lately. Seems kismet that I came across your tweet today! 💕 pic.twitter.com/8z5xvepiIu — Kathryn (@KatTheWolverine) October 20, 2020

She made hers small! She must’ve had more patience than me! She did beautiful work! — Em🥀 (@embeikman) October 20, 2020

This is awesome! Amazing job, I bet this takes a lot of patience 😊 — A 𓃰 (@andrearivas6) October 20, 2020

I’ve given them to a couple of people who work directly with those experiencing homelessness and tomorrow I’m taking these six to the Horizon House! I do teach people if they would like to learn, but I’ve found that they don’t always enjoy it as much as they thought they would😆 — Em🥀 (@embeikman) October 20, 2020

I want to start doing something like this in my city! If I use a smaller crochet hook/try to make the plastic thinner, will that negatively affect the stability of the mat, or is the only downside the time consumption? — 🌈mina(hates cops)🌈 (@mina_pdx) October 20, 2020

The size of the strips and hook definitely provides stability! — Em🥀 (@embeikman) October 20, 2020

I know these are for homeless people but animal shelters might be interested in them as well if you ever end up with extra. — Doughnut (@FlaminHotRoblox) October 20, 2020

I think I can use them but if not I’ll use them to collect scraps to be recycled! — Em🥀 (@embeikman) October 20, 2020

I always have way too many bags! Do you know the best method for shipping them? Love from one crafter to another 🥰 — Mrs. Caro 👰🏼 (@carosaur_) October 20, 2020

