'How Lucky': Person Resting In Wildlife Crossing Structure Sleeps Through Bear Encounter

A person resting inside a wildlife crossing structure slept through a bear encounter. The incident has been shared by CSKT Wildlife Management Program on Facebook. In their post, the organisation detailed that a person sleeping inside a wildlife crossing structure was not harmed by the bear. The CSKT Wildlife Management Program warned people of sleeping in the structures.

Person sleeps through bear encounter

Taking to Facebook, CSKT Wildlife Management Program documented the whole encounter and also shared pictures of it. In the pictures, a bear can be seen moving through the structure while a person was sleeping. The person caught with a bear slept through the whole encounter and the bear moved on without harming the person. According to the CSKT Wildlife Management Program, when crews check the wildlife crossing structures for work, they have a bear spray tucked to their hip and are cautious and alert. The organisation further added that the structures are being used by many animals, including mountain lions, black bears, grizzly bears, white-tailed bucks and does, coyotes and skunks. They warned that the wildlife crossing was not a safe place to rest for humans. Take a look at the post.

The post has garnered over 350 likes and 1.1 shares. Netizens took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Oh my! That person has no idea how lucky they were. wow." Another individual commented, "People.....ya know what I'm saying...Unbelievable". Another person commented, "Omg lucky dude the bear just looks at him".

Last month, a Coast Guard chopper rescued a man in Alaska who claimed he had been stalked and attacked by a bear for a week. An aircrew was on their way to the city of Nome in the western portion of the state when they observed an SOS sign on top of a shack. They observed a man waving two hands in the air, which is considered an international distress signal, after circling back near the hut.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued the survivor of a bear attack, near Nome, Friday.



For more info visit: https://t.co/FcLChnF3mM pic.twitter.com/daZBnLzpP1 — USCGAlaska (@USCGAlaska) July 21, 2021

IMAGE: CSKTWildlife/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.