How Many Of These Trending #LockdownPuzzles Can You Solve?

With coronavirus restrictions in place in most parts of the world and people confined to their homes, lockdown puzzles are a new way to keep oneself occupied and engaged in these difficult times. Netizens are sharing impressive puzzles on social media that has now become a trend and way for people to kill time. Here is a compiled list of some of the mind-tickling puzzles that one should definitely try.

Read: 10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzles For May 21

Read: 11 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzles For Today

Coronavirus lockdown

The lockdown in India that began on March 25 and has since been extended three times until May 31. India is among the countries that have a lower mortality rate compared to other badly affected nations. India's COVID-19 count reached 1,12,359 on Thursday. Of these 45,299 have been cured & 3435 have died. The country has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 with a new set of guidelines issued by the MHA.

Read: 'How Many Rabbits Do You See In The Picture' Puzzle: Here's An Answer & Explanation Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.