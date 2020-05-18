How To Do The Wipe It Down Challenge On TikTok; See The Tutorial

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, social media users have been discovering new and exciting things to do to kill their time. Nowadays, unique challenges, dare games, puzzles and riddles have been surfacing on the internet. So, people have been making their interaction interesting while practising social distancing. They have been sharing those games with their friends, family members and colleagues to stay in touch.

Among different challenges and games, Wipe it down challenge has been trending on TikTok and other social media platforms. It has emerged out to be quite popular. However, many people have been stuck and are wondering how to do the wipe it down challenge on TikTok. We have mentioned everything that you need to know about the wipe it down challenge tutorial.

Wipe It Down challenge tutorial

TikTok users have been inventing new and innovative challenges on the platform. They have been participating amid the lockdown and entertaining their audience on social media. In the wipe it down challenge tutorial, people have to change their outfit in the middle of the video, while wiping down their mirror. As TikTok challenge has been trending, its hashtags have garnered over 460 million views on social media platforms.

For social media users who are interested to participate in the wipe it down challenge, they will need two different outfits, a mirror, a cleaner to wipe down the mirror, a camera, and a tripod to hold it well. For wipe it down challenge tutorial, people need to keep their camera in an upright position. So, if they do not have a tripod, they need to keep something that would maintain its position for the smooth completion of the TikTok challenge. Here’s how to do the wipe up challenge on TikTok.

Video creators record themselves while wearing two different outfits. Amid that, they need to wipe down the mirror. They start by donning an outfit, wiping down the mirror, and show their trendier attire. While being in their second outfit, they wipe the mirror again and change back to the original outfit, looking shocked by the change.

How to do the wipe it down challenge on TikTok

People have to dress in their original outfit to begin the TikTok challenge. They need to set up the camera in front of the mirror featuring their body and face in it. Moreover, they have to maintain the camera’s position in the same manner. To make it effortless, they can create three different clips from wearing the first outfit and wiping the mirror, showing the second outfit and wiping it again and the third clip to show the shocking reaction.

Record yourself in the first outfit and give the reaction for the latter part too. Make sure that you are standing on the same spot while wiping to make transitions look smooth. Use BMW Kenny’s Wipe it Down song and record all the clips. Now, you can trim the clips for TikTok challenge with Adjust clips option and change their order. Later on, you can click the sound option and add the music, before uploading.

