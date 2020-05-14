'Hug-Curtain': 10-year-old Comes Up With Unique Idea To Hug Grandparents Amid COVID-19

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, millions are confined to their homes in a bid to follow social distancing rules. However, a girl decided that the global health crisis would not stop her from hugging her grandparents and decided to make a ‘hug-curtain’. Ten-year-old Paige took the responsibility to come up with a way to hug them by using a shower curtain after seeing a video where people were using a blanket for the same. According to reports, Paige used a shower curtain, Ziploc bags, hot glue gun, disposable plates and took her mother, Lindsay Okray’s help to complete the project.

Okray reportedly credited her daughter for coming up with the idea herself and then laying it out for the family members before spending several hours in its completion. According to international media reports Paige’s mother works at Riverside Community Hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was excited to contribute because even she herself had to stay away from the loved ones as a precautionary measure. Okray also shared the image of her daughter hugging the grandparents through the “hug-curtain” and called Paige “amazing”. The post quickie took the internet by storm.

‘So precious’

Internet users were glad to see the “heartwarming” gesture of a ten-year-old during these trying terms of the pandemic. Many netizens united to call the hug curtain by Paige as “amazing” and one of them even said it was “so thoughtful”. One Facebook user commented under the post saying Paige might grow up to “save the world” with her innovations. However, another internet user said the concept is “heartbreaking yet beautiful”.

A netizen wrote, “Seriously not going to lie it made me cry a little? It was the sweetest thing ever”. Another said, “he can start a business around here.” One of the internet users also posted, “ This made me cry because I miss my grandsons and daughters hugs so so much. I have asthma and cannot have contact with anyone. I want to find out how to make this so that I can hug my family while being safe.”

