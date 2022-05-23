Alligators are believed to live in freshwater and usually prefer slow-moving rivers, creeks, marshes, swamps, and lakes. However, the reptiles often venture out of their habitats and sometimes even reach residential locations.

Recently, a viral video of this dangerous creature has emerged, which shows it coming out of the water to hunt, before getting back into the water.

The video opens up to show a huge alligator coming out of an overflowing river where a bike could be seen parked. It looked like the creature suddenly came out to hunt for its prey. As the video progressed, the alligator could be seen walking back towards the slow-moving river while struggling to climb on a dam’s walls. The weird part of the video was that the alligator disappeared into the water as if it never existed. The video was shared on Instagram by the handle named Helicopter Yatra.

Netizens react to video of alligator

The video has garnered around 2.9 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has accumulated mixed reactions from the netizens. A user wrote, "Why is there a bike there". The second user wrote, "the way he struggled up there kinda made it cute in a way". The third user expressed, "Glad he was not on that bike".

Previously, a video showing police officers courageously capturing an alligator went viral. The huge reptile was found strolling on the campus of an elementary school in South Carolina. The video was shared by the City of Charleston Police Department. Meanwhile, the officers were hailed by netizens on the internet.