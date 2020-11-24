Last Updated:

'Hulk Of An Orange': Largest Orange Found In Nagpur, Check Its Weight And Size Here

The image of “largest orange” by the circumference grown in Nagpur farm has left thousands of internet users stunned. Some even said that ‘it’s unreal’.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
largest orange

The image of “largest orange” by the circumference has left thousands of internet users stunned. Since a Twitter user shared the images of the giant orange grown in Nagpur, the Orange city, that weighs more than 1.4 kilograms and is 24 inches wide and 8 inches long, it has caused a stir across social media platforms. According to the viral Twitter post, the orange was grown in her friend’s farm and the images also show the orange on weighing scale and the circumference through an inch tape. The post has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments by the awestruck netizens. 

The metro city of Maharashtra, Nagpur is often known as the ‘orange City’ because it is the major trade centre for oranges cultivated in a large part of the region. It is not only the third-largest city of the state but is also known as ‘Tiger Capital’ of India. The Oranges from Nagpur and nearby cities are known across the world and is on the forefront in the businesses of oranges that are “unique sweet-sour flavour and has an aroma that is matchless”. Therefore, the image showing an orange from Nagpur, that too the largest, has tempted netizens and left them astonished.

Read - Oxford English Dictionary Unable To Pick 'word Of The Year': 'BLM, Coronavirus, Bushfire?'

Read - 'Symbol Of Hope': Panda Cub At Smithsonian National Zoo Named Xiao Qi Ji After Online Poll

‘Crush it and enjoy’

While some internet users posted their own images of huge fruits, others told the user to “crush it and enjoy” the largest orange with friends. Many questioned if the fruit shown in the images is a hybrid or the true Naguri Orange. One of the internet users even talked about how the images are reminding him of an episode from the Mr Bean show where the fictional character is shown growing the “largest watermelon” for a competition. However, some of the netizens even joked about the juice that would come out of the humungous orange or what would happen if it is peeled in someone’s face.

 

Read - 'Unbelievable Stupidity': Close Shave For Jogger After He Nearly Gets Hit By Train | WATCH

Read - 'My Hands Pain But...': Anganwadi Worker Rows 18km Daily To Attend To Tribal Kids & Women

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND