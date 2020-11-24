'Hulk Of An Orange': Largest Orange Found In Nagpur, Check Its Weight And Size Here

The image of “largest orange” by the circumference has left thousands of internet users stunned. Since a Twitter user shared the images of the giant orange grown in Nagpur, the Orange city, that weighs more than 1.4 kilograms and is 24 inches wide and 8 inches long, it has caused a stir across social media platforms. According to the viral Twitter post, the orange was grown in her friend’s farm and the images also show the orange on weighing scale and the circumference through an inch tape. The post has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments by the awestruck netizens.

Nagpur the orange city, glorified for the abundance production of oranges has found the largest orange by circumference measured 24 inches and height 8 inches with weight 1.425kg on 23 November 2020. The orange grew in my friend’s farm. #Orange pic.twitter.com/FrnOEGzMHx — Ritu Malhotra (@iRituMalhotra) November 23, 2020

The metro city of Maharashtra, Nagpur is often known as the ‘orange City’ because it is the major trade centre for oranges cultivated in a large part of the region. It is not only the third-largest city of the state but is also known as ‘Tiger Capital’ of India. The Oranges from Nagpur and nearby cities are known across the world and is on the forefront in the businesses of oranges that are “unique sweet-sour flavour and has an aroma that is matchless”. Therefore, the image showing an orange from Nagpur, that too the largest, has tempted netizens and left them astonished.

‘Crush it and enjoy’

While some internet users posted their own images of huge fruits, others told the user to “crush it and enjoy” the largest orange with friends. Many questioned if the fruit shown in the images is a hybrid or the true Naguri Orange. One of the internet users even talked about how the images are reminding him of an episode from the Mr Bean show where the fictional character is shown growing the “largest watermelon” for a competition. However, some of the netizens even joked about the juice that would come out of the humungous orange or what would happen if it is peeled in someone’s face.

Really ????? Appears ... not real !!? — J S Nigam (@imnigam) November 24, 2020

Size looks more like another citrus fruit called Chakotra



I am presently eating it pic.twitter.com/sBq07NKzDE — सीधी बात No बकवास (@Mohit_Kapoor17) November 23, 2020

That's fascinating- like these lemons growing in my kitchen garden (with apples for comparision). On a lighter note, i'd say: "You see anything deviant from normal- leave it where you found it. We can try new stuff in 2021, 2020 has seen a lot." 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6vAiFd1DRV — Akash Kumar Verma, IFS. (@verma_akash) November 23, 2020

Hulk of an orange😳😳 — Ayan(★★Follow Back★★) (@Ayan_tweetr) November 24, 2020

Happy to hear about Nagpur Oranges, I am from Nagpur.and feeling proud for all Nagpurkar ..

Really mind blowing and tasty #oranges are easily available at the farms and markets.@iRituMalhotra ji visit Nagpur for experiencing Tasty oranges. https://t.co/USKuWHEkSX — Piyush Morade (@PiyushMorade_PM) November 23, 2020

